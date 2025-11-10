Editorial | The best free things to do in Pittsburgh during winter

One of the best things about winter is the fun activities that appear in Pittsburgh. However, although college students still want to participate in these activities, many often lack the necessary funds to do so. Nevertheless, that shouldn’t stop students from enjoying the holiday spirit. There are still plenty of free or low-cost activities for students to do this time of year to save money.

To begin, every winter season the Phipps Conservatory opens its Phipps Holiday Magic show, which is often complete with light-up decorations and seasonal plants and flowers. This year’s theme is “Wild Winter,” featuring new items like red poinsettias and cardinals decorating an 11-foot tree, a fireplace with warm lights and paw print stockings and a spectacular undersea display. Pitt students can use their ID to get into Phipps for free, although it only applies during the fall and spring semesters.

For those who are going to be in Pittsburgh over Thanksgiving break, Pittsburgh Light Up Night is happening on Saturday, Nov. 22. This event consists of lighting the City County Building tree, as well as live music, fireworks and opening of the People’s Gas Holiday Market. The event doesn’t require tickets, although you might have to pay for parking.

Notably, on this day, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is playing their Highmark Light Up Night Concert, featuring live music at Heinz Hall. With three performances on Nov. 22 at 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m., this no-tickets-required event allows students to listen to some holiday music all for free.

Also, speaking of the People’s Gas Holiday Market, this area — located in downtown Pittsburgh — features a variety of vendors from around the world that sell trinkets, food and other holiday decorations. Although it does cost money to buy items from there, you are always free to window browse to get into the holiday spirit. The market is open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Minutes away from the holiday market is the Pittsburgh Creche, a Nativity scene replica located outside of the U.S. Steel Tower. The display is currently the only replica of the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square display in Rome. It features a variety of figures such as the Three Kings, a shepherd and several animals. The display opens around Thanksgiving time and closes at the Epiphany on Jan. 6.

If you’re looking to stay a little closer to campus, touring the Nationality and Heritage Rooms during the holidays is a great option. During the holiday time, the Cathedral of Learning is decked out for the holidays, typically with a Christmas tree and other decorations. Individual nationality rooms get the same treatment, making it a chance to explore these rooms to get in the holiday spirit. While the guided tours are low cost, students are still free to walk around on a free self-guided tour, which is available on weekends and academic breaks.

Overall, with many free options available, Pittsburgh is a great place for students to enjoy the holiday without spending anything. From light-up events to live music, the city offers plenty of options to celebrate this magical time of year.

