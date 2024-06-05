Pride Month Event Roundup

In honor of Pride Month, The Pitt News has compiled a list of events occurring on campus and in the city that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh.

Vogue Through History Gallery/Masquerade Ball | Gallery: June 6-14. Masquerade Ball: June 8

At this event, local artists will honor a historical gay ally or icon of their choice at The Castle Consortia in McKees Rocks. A masquerade ball will be held in the same space on June 8, with details and ticket information available here.

The Burgh Bus Pride Ride Drag Show | June 8 at 9 p.m.

This tour of Pittsburgh will feature an interactive drag show on wheels. The bus ride will begin in downtown Pittsburgh and will include trivia, drag performances and games. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pride Outside Hike | June 9 at 10 a.m.

On June 9, Venture Outdoors will lead hikes of varying distances at Duff Park to allow members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community to meet each other and celebrate pride. Tickets are available here.

Showgirl Sunday Drag Brunch: Pride Month Celebration | June 9 at 11 a.m.

This drag show will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe. It will feature performances by several local entertainers with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dry Pride | June 9 at 1 p.m.

This non-alcoholic pride celebration will feature vendors, food and live music. The event is free to attend and will be held at Two Frays Brewery.

Pride Month Mixer with Gecko Robotics | June 10 at 6 p.m.

This event will provide networking opportunities for LGBTQIA+ tech and robotics enthusiasts. The mixer will be held at Alloy 26 and drinks will be provided. The event is free to attend.

Lebo Pride Celebration | June 15 at 10 a.m.

This annual family-friendly festival will feature a vendor fair, line dancing, live performances and food. The event will be held at the Mount Lebanon Main Park and is free to attend.

Pride on the Patio | June 26 at 11 a.m.

This event, presented by Pitt’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will provide resources for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The event will feature tabling and giveaways and will be held on the patio of the William Pitt Union.