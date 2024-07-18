‘A balanced budget for affordability’: Pitt increases tuition for Pittsburgh campus

On Friday morning, Pitt’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the University’s Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Budget and Capital Budget.

The approved changes to the $3.2 billion operating budget include tuition increases for students on the Pittsburgh campus, a new allocation for staff salary increases and a boost in funding for financial aid.

“This is a balanced budget for the University that reflects our strengths as a great academic research institution and a regional anchor committed to excellence and affordability,” Chancellor Joan Gabel said during the meeting.

The committee announced tuition increases for all undergraduate and graduate students on the Pittsburgh campus. Starting this fall, tuition will rise by 2% for in-state students and 4% for out-of-state students.

“Pitt’s tuition rates are designed to ensure the University continues to deliver an exceptional educational experience while balancing the needs of students and their families,” Thurman Wingrove, interim chief financial officer, stated in an email sent to students on Friday.

Wingrove stated that students will be able to see their specific tuition rates along with other cost-of-attendance information on Pitt’s tuition website beginning on July 17.

The 2025 operating budget represents a 6% increase from the fiscal year 2024 operating budget, which was $3 billion.

“We remain committed to carefully assessing our expenses to ensure that costs are kept as low as possible for Pitt students while ensuring a high-quality, world-class education,” Wingrove said.

Undergraduate students will see their base tuition rise to $20,500 per year for in-state students and $40,060 for out-of-state students, with increases ranging from $400 to $1,950 depending on the program.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the University increased tuition by 2% for in-state undergraduate students, 7% for out-of-state undergraduate students and 3.5% for all graduate students.

“Net tuition costs have only increased by about 1% on average for in-state students over the last five years,” Gabel said. “That equates to an average increase of approximately $110 per term.”

In a letter sent to state lawmakers in 2023, Pitt requested a 9.5% increase in state funding, which would have been used to freeze tuition for all in-state students. However, Pitt was allocated $151.5 million in state funding, the same amount it has received for the past six years.

“We are thankful for the General Assembly’s support and look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with the legislature and the governor’s administration,” Gabel said.

Gabel reported that the in-state tuition discount reduces costs for over 16,000 students by $15,000 annually on average.

“The entirety of this amount goes to one purpose. It funds the in-state tuition discount for Pennsylvania students,” Gabel said.

For the second consecutive year, tuition at Pitt’s four regional campuses, Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown and Titusville, will remain the same.

“For the regional campuses, tuition rates will be held flat, reflecting the economic challenges faced by smaller colleges and regional campuses across the country,” Gabel said.

At the regional campuses, tuition costs range from $11,568 to $17,502 for in-state students.

Gabel noted that Pitt’s in-state tuition rate continues to be lower than that of comparable peer institutions.

“Most of the schools in our peer group are going to be proposing a higher in-state tuition rate than we are,” Gabel said. “Those who are proposing where we are will also propose budget cuts.”

In addition to the tuition changes, Pitt has allocated $300 million for financial aid, which has increased by 45% since 2019.

“More than half of all Pitt students, in-state and out-of-state, receive financial aid,” Gabel said. “Nearly half of Pitt students graduate debt-free. This aid is a critical element in providing an affordable education to our students.”

Gabel highlighted that the Finish Line Grant will be included in the budget for the first time beginning this fall. The Finish Line Grant is a need-based grant for undergraduate seniors in their final semester.

“This is targeted aid at what we know statistically is one of the highest risk moments for students who are experiencing financial challenges,” Gabel said. “With the right support programs, we know that we’ll be able to get aid to the students who need it the most.”

The Board also approved a 3% salary increase for both non-union and union employees for the Fiscal Year 2025, effective July 1, 2024.

“[The salary increase] roughly aligns with the rate of inflation, to recognize the dedication and hard work of our nonrepresented faculty and staff and our represented faculty,” Wingrove said. “This reflects the University’s desire to continue to attract, invest in and retain top talent and be an employer of choice.”