Opinion | Five things I wish I knew as a new student

As I enter my last semester as an undergrad, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about when I moved in for my first semester. My three years so far at Pitt have taught me so many valuable lessons and allowed me to experience so many amazing memories, but it took a little trial and error to get there.

Here are five things that made my college experience the best time of my life and are essential lessons for anyone going into their first year to make the most out of their college years.

Say yes to everything

While I don’t think you should actually say yes to any crazy thing that comes your direction, putting yourself out there is one of the most important parts of making friends and having fun. I found that the first two weeks of school, saying “yes” to every social event with anyone I met was the best way to keep busy and find out what I enjoyed and who I liked hanging out with. There will always be time to relax, but getting out of your comfort zone can help kick start getting comfortable and acquainted at Pitt.

Even past the beginning of the year, I tried to remember that my time in undergrad was limited and to say “yes” to as much as I could. Whether it’s visiting a different neighborhood, attending a party, going to the dining hall, exploring academic opportunities or taking interesting classes, every decision could be an awesome experience to look back on when you think of your time at Pitt.

Try out something new

After being musical for much of my young life, I knew I wanted to join an a cappella group. I didn’t branch out beyond that until last year, when I found out how much I loved other activities and clubs as well.

I wish I knew to join an organization that wasn’t necessarily in my comfort zone right off the bat, because branching out and meeting different types of people as well as exploring other interests is so important in college. This is the time to learn about yourself and figure out what you love to do, so diversifying your hobbies can be a great way to do that.

Prioritize mental health

In my worst moments, during finals week or at a particularly busy time of the semester, I had to remember to slow down and take a breath. School is incredibly important, but nothing is more important than your wellbeing. Remembering to put less pressure on myself and allowing myself to make mistakes has helped me to perform better in classes.

Ultimately, creating a balance will help you succeed, and knowing when to stop is just as important as doing hard work.

Leave campus

My biggest regret at Pitt is not getting out of Oakland enough. While I love spending time on campus, how could I live in Pittsburgh and not take advantage of it? There are so many neighborhoods to visit and fun things to do, and I should’ve started exploring the city way earlier in my time here.

Planning a little trip out of Oakland was one of the most fun activities to do with my friends in my first year. You can pick any neighborhood and make a day out of getting a sweet treat and just walking around. As I consider potentially moving out of Pittsburgh, there is still so much I have to see and so many places to visit, so getting a head start on that bucket list is ideal.

Take advantage of resources at Pitt

Being on the brink of graduating means that I will no longer have all of my Pitt perks to take advantage of. I always tried to make the most of being a student and attending exciting events on and off campus. However, I missed two Bigelow Bashes in my time here and will forever regret that decision, because why would anyone pass up a free concert?

Make sure to utilize these resources at every opportunity to have fun and aid your academics. Use your meal plan every day, go to the library or another building to study, visit the Carnegie museums when you’re bored, take the free public transportation often — do it all.

Being a new student is scary and exciting all at the same time. But by putting in effort to enjoy your time and create a life here, it can be an amazing time for new experiences and awesome friends.

Delaney Rauscher Adams doesn’t want to graduate. Reach out to her at [email protected]