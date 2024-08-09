Forget the trend cycle — here’s what you actually need for college

As the never-ending trend cycle chugs along at its fastest rate yet, deciding what to buy is harder than ever. What silhouettes boost my confidence? Will I like this pattern in a month from now? What about in a year?

For many people, buying clothes has become less about function and personal taste and more about clinging to guidelines that cement you within an aesthetic.

A quick search on Pinterest or TikTok will connect you with links to pieces that emulate the character of your choosing — mob-wife, coconut girl, clean girl, coastal grandmother, eclectic grandfather, office siren, or even the coquette-bow-Parisian-manic-pixie-dream girl.

Jadyn Jacobs, a rising senior information sciences major, is growing tired of social media driving people to overconsumption.

“[People] go online and they buy fast fashion pieces on Shein, Romwe, AliExpress, and it’s really cheaply made and the labor is really questionable ethics. Then the entire trend is over within the next three months and they’ve moved around to something else,” Jacobs said. “And that’s something that’s just not sustainable for anyone involved. No one has all that money to keep paying for bad pieces that are going to be out of style anyways.”

If you want to know current trends, then butter yellow is in, along with dark hair for the summer, the white flowy skirt you’ve seen at every Noah Kahan concert and ballet flats. On the denim front, low rise jeans with a touch of thong; capris, according to model Gabriette; or jorts will do.

But please don’t let that confine you. While Y2K is in now, it’s a mere 20 years behind our current era, begging the question of what will happen when the cycle finally catches up to the present.

“I just think it’s better for everyone to just wear what they want to wear, develop their own style so that they don’t have to give into the bags,” Jacobs said.

So, with this guide to college fashion, I implore you — wear what actually makes you happy and invest in staple pieces rather than wasting money to adhere to inconsequential trends.

Top College Essentials

Whatever the hell you feel confident in

What you wear to class is what you’ll likely be stuck in for the entire day. Make it something that you feel good in. If that’s a matching set from Lululemon, go for it. Maybe it’s sweatpants and a sweatshirt if you’re aiming for comfort. If making a statement is more your vibe, wear the vest you just thrifted. The point is, pack things you will actually wear.

Everyday Shoes

Life in college consists of more walking than you can fathom, especially for you upper campus warriors — take it from a Sutherland East survivor! Your feet will scream at you later if you don’t consider function as well as aesthetics. According to Ankit Chadha, rising senior biological sciences major, New Balances fit both those requirements. While he personally recommends the 9060s style, you can browse their website to find what calls most to you.

A Business Casual Outfit

Although it’s not a day-to-day necessity, certain classes will require business casual attire for presentations. And who knows? You might even need to dress up for an internship or job interview.

Cold Weather Attire

Pittsburgh winters are brutal for those who aren’t acclimated, a point that Abby Rubin, rising junior nursing major, felt needed to be emphasized to incoming first-year students. Sweatpants, hoodies — pull out that Pitt merch — and a winter coat are essential to combatting the cold.

“[The coats] I have are North Face, but I got them in the summer so they were half off. which is the best time to get winter coats,” Rubin said.

And another word of advice — make sure your winter gear is water-resistant.

Dorm Shoes

Dorm shoes are colloquially understood rather than widely revered. The definition is quite flexible, as the only requirement is that they can be quickly slipped on for trips to the water fountain, the lounge, the laundry room or the dining hall. Convenience is the coin of the realm. For this, Rubin recommends Birkenstocks, but any slide or slipper will do — and don’t forget your shower shoes.

A Water Bottle

While this last suggestion isn’t a clothing item, water bottles are certainly essential and are equally important as an expression of style — how else will everyone know that you’re a veteran thrifter without your Steal City Vintage sticker? While Chadha recommends the viral Stanley cup, both Jacobs and Rubin opt for the Owala FreeSip. As long as it’s insulated and you can slap some stickers on it, go with whatever works best for you.

Now that your college journey is just on the horizon, changes to your life and lifestyle are imminent and inevitable. While I hope this guide to college fashion has made you feel more prepared for what’s to come, please know that you need not change yourself completely to brave this newest season. You’ll learn what you need along the way.