Opinion | I am ready for fall and you should be too

My love for fall is over-the-top. It is undoubtedly the best season. It is the time of the year when I dress the best, because the colder weather is absolutely amazing. When that little breeze hits, you know it’s time for pumpkin carving, farms and watching Halloween movies — in other words, fall is the absolute best.

Some people only like fall because of Halloween. Personally, I enjoy it for both the spooky season and the weather. It all puts me in such a great mood. I love Halloween because it’s fun being able to hang out with friends and walk around the city and try out fun activities. Also, thinking about group costume ideas is super exciting. I love the fact that so many people in college are still dedicated to dressing up on Halloween.

Just staying in and watching Halloween movies is fun as well. Movie night with friends is one of my go-tos on a weekend, and we’ve been having many over the past few months. This fall season will be great for movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloweentown,” “Beetlejuice” and other autumn classics. Also, if you are staying in with some friends on some cool fall days, bake something! It’s pumpkin spice season, after all. Some of my favorite fall treats are pumpkin cheesecake, cupcakes and cookies — all of which I’ll definitely be making this year.

If you want to do some extra cool things this fall, I have some ideas for you. I was told about Emerald View Park, which is supposedly gorgeous during autumn. I can only imagine how beautiful the view of the city of Pittsburgh is with all the orange, red and brown leaves. If you love to walk and take little hikes like I do, go here! It looks like a good spot to go to with friends or a significant other.

Schenley Park is another spot that many Pitt students frequent. My friends and I love to go on random walks and this fall there will definitely be many of those, given the park’s proximity to campus and potential for fall foliage.

If you’re more into the Halloween aspects of the season, you can try out haunted houses or Kennywood. Kennywood has Phantom Fest, which runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27. A popular haunted house in the Pittsburgh area is Hundred Acres Manor, which has five-plus different attractions to try out.

One of the best ways to spend a chilly autumn day is by making a playlist that perfectly encapsulates the fall mood. If you love to use Spotify, Apple Music or any other streaming service — make a fall playlist and use it on those walks through the park.

Overall, fall is a season with limitless opportunities. Whether staying in or going out, there is a plethora of things to do to celebrate the season.

