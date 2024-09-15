Anarchy at Acrisure: Panthers take number 107 in last minute of instant classic against archrival WVU

The 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl lived up to the hype as the Panthers defended Acrisure Stadium in a wild back-and-forth game resulting in a 38-34 Pitt win.

From the jump, both offenses looked hot and set the tone for what fans should expect during the rest of the game. West Virginia struck first on a 10-yard passing play from senior quarterback Garrett Greene to junior running back CJ Donaldson Jr., who strutted into an uncontested endzone.

The Mountaineers’ rushing game gave Pitt trouble early and stayed a nuisance throughout the game. WVU finished with 188 total yards on the ground to Pitt’s 78.

Pitt marched down the field in response, but settled for a field goal after an unsuccessful pass from first-year quarterback Eli Holstein to junior wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. Initially the pass seemed good for six, but was called incomplete after an official review confirmed that the receiver’s foot was just out.

Down 7-3, Pitt’s defense forced a punt that would give Holstein and company the chance to take the lead. Holstein connected with junior running back Desmond Reid for six and — in tandem with an extra point from senior kicker Ben Sauls— the Panthers went up 10-7 after one quarter.

Pitt had WVU on the ropes in a 3rd and 2 as the Mountaineers faced a rocking Panther Pitt. Pitt got a stop but punched themselves in the face with a 15-yard horsecollar penalty that bailed West Virginia out for a first down.

This play was just the beginning for a Panther team that plagued themselves with penalties all game long. The team racked up a total of 12 penalties with WVU adding in seven of their own to mark a chippy game between rivals. After a first and goal from the five, West Virginia’s sophomore running back Jahiem White punched in for a touchdown to put the Mountaineers up 14-10.

With the ball back in his hands, Holstein, with the help of Reid and senior receiver Konata Mumpfield, stormed down the green and put six on the board. The biggest moment on this drive saw Holstein evade a sack and subsequently hit an open Reid on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

WVU struggled in their next drive, leading to first-year defensive back Cruce Brookins picking off Greene to get the ball back in Panther hands while up 17-14.

Pitt was not without its own struggles, as they turned the ball over into a Mountaineer field goal that squared the game heading into the half.

After a lackluster offensive possession, West Virginia tried their luck with a fake punt — and succeeded — only to have their next attempt at a kick blocked by redshirt first-year defensive lineman Maverick Gracio, which was then scooped and scored by senior linebacker Brandon George in front of a roaring home crowd.

Down 24-17, the Mountaineers came back looking to score, and did exactly that, moving the chains on rushes from Greene, White and Donaldson and ultimately adding back seven to tie a contentious game heading into its latter moments.

More Pitt penalties held the offense out of the end-zone, but a stand by the defense stopped the bleeding heading into the last quarter.

More flags from the Panthers set West Virginia up into scoring position, but a clutch pass breakup by senior cornerback Rashad Battle on third down held the Mountaineer damage to just three. The score stood at 27-24.

A Panther punt and additions to the already mounting pile of penalties brought WVU within reach of the goal, leading to a one-handed 28-yard reception by senior receiver Justin Robinson to take a late 34-24 lead.

Yet again, flags stood in the way of the Panthers, but Holstein launched a 40-yard pass brought down by junior receiver Deajon Reynolds with a defender draped over him. This long shot in combination with others from Holstein throughout the game made up Pitt’s aerial attack, which had much success and totaled 301 yards on the day. Pass interference on Reynolds was declined, Sauls went through the uprights and the Panthers had a shot with 3:06 to go.

When the blue and gold needed them the most, the defense came up with a big stop capped off by a sack on Greene to force a Mountaineer punt on 4th and 18.

The stadium was loud, the fans were on their feet and you could feel the energy throughout the building. The Panthers hadn’t given up, fought all the way back and had an opportunity to write the course of the season.

With their backs against the wall and under 2 minutes to go, Holstein and company fought down the field to set up a 2nd and goal from the one with 36 seconds left, aiming for a chance to etch their names in the history books.

In a wild twist, Holstein’s helmet popped off, which made him ineligible for the play. Backup junior quarterback Nate Yarnell came in to hand the ball off to junior back Derrick Davis Jr. who ran in for the silencer. Acrisure erupted in what signified the end of a game that everyone in attendance will remember for years to come.

Down 38-34 and with mere seconds ticking down the clock, Greene was picked off by sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis who ran to a Panther Pit riddled by bedlam, taking in a joyous win with the defeated rival left in the dust.

Pitt, now 3-0, returns to Acrisure Stadium to take on Youngstown State on Saturday September 21 at 3:30pm in hopes to continue their undefeated season.





