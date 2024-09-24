City Couture | Predicting fall fashion trends

It’s officially fall, and the leaves are starting to change colors. This means it’s time to revamp our wardrobes and swap our tank tops and shorts for our layers. This fall seems to be bringing bold pieces into our wardrobes in addition to some nostalgic staple items and layering.

I have been seeing statement pieces take over the fashion industry as well as on my Pinterest feed, and I am not complaining. I see these bold statements transitioning into fall attire through different jackets, such as a faux fur jacket or an oversized leather bomber. Aside from jackets, I see animal prints continuing to be a significant way to add a personalized element to your outfit.

We’ve witnessed cheetah print taking over every brand’s inventory — whether it’s denim, skirts, dresses, going out tops or high heels. Honestly, any article of clothing has probably been created in a cheetah print version. I think cheetah print is iconic and such a versatile print. It can easily be styled in a grunge way or dressed up with high heels with a simple dress. I also see zebra print slowly making its way into the fashion industry as well. The animal print adds an eye-catching element to any outfit, and is easily tailored to fit everyone’s individual style.

In addition to fun animal prints, I also envision metallics coming back into style as well. For example, a metallic silver top with silver hardware detailing like this one that Alix Earle was recently wearing fits with the style. There are more affordable options, which is a way to appear on-trend while also remaining classy and put together.

Contrastingly, I see some staples from the late ‘90s and early 2000s continuing to establish their dominance in our wardrobes as well. Baggy jeans, baby tees, sweat-sets, workout sets and oversized chunky-knit sweaters are all pieces from previous eras of fashion that have transitioned gracefully throughout the recent fashion eras as well. Recently, I have seen a lot of outfits combining an element such as baggy jeans, which are from previous years, and pairing them with a more contemporary top such as an asymmetrical button-up top in order to create a new and fresh take on classic outfits.

As for jewelry, I see chunky and statement jewelry continuing in popularity this fall. Chunky hoops have been a staple in fashion lately, but I can envision us taking this even further and incorporating more statement earrings, necklaces and stacks of bracelets/bangles.

Specifically, I can see necklaces that incorporate a variety of materials, such as disfigured pearls, multicolored gems and mixed metals as opposed to simple and dainty jewelry. I think that matching our earrings to our necklaces, specifically with statement pieces, is becoming a large trend and significantly elevates any outfit and immediately makes it look more put together.

As a whole, I am extremely excited for what fall fashion is going to bring this season. This season is all about combining niche elements of style and blend together into a style we haven’t really seen recently.





