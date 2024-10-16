Panthers on Politics | Conventions and Voter Deadlines

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Piper Narendorf as they review the DNC national convention and important dates coming up for the election.

During the podcast, they reference the DNC national convention, which occurred over the summer to welcome the Democratic Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris.

In their discussion, they also introduced their new host, and reviewed dates to sign up to vote in this year’s election.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Emma Hannan








