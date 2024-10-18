Police blotter: Oct. 10 – Oct. 16

Thursday, October 10

An officer took a report of institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

An officer took a harassment report at the Life Sciences Building. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 11

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation in the Litchfield Tower lobby. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual was issued a citation for public drunkenness on Schenley Drive.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding an off-campus bicycle theft.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Atwood Street. Investigation pending.

Saturday, October 12

An officer issued a citation for public drunkenness at Panera Bread.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report regarding a stolen food delivery at Panther Central.

Sunday, October 13

An officer took a report regarding laundry theft at the Litchfield Tower lobby. Investigation pending.

Monday, October 14

An officer took a report regarding a burglary at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, October 15

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault report on the 3500 block of Forbes Avenue.

An officer took a report regarding retail theft at the Book Center. Investigation pending.

An individual was issued a citation for violating a city ordinance.

Wednesday, October 16

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.

Two arrests were made for retail theft at The Pitt Shop.

Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespass, defiant trespass and false identification to law enforcement at Benedum Hall.