Panthers topple Tar Heels after painful pair of defeats

No. 4 Pitt men’s soccer (11-3-0, 5-1-0 ACC) returned to its winning ways, beating No. 7 North Carolina (8-2-4, 3-2-1 ACC) 2-1, ending the Tar Heels’ unbeaten home record this season. This victory signified the twelfth bout between the two. UNC has won eight of these encounters, but the Panthers are turning the tide, winning three of the last four.

Attempting to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, Pitt lined up with two changes from its last match against No. 22 High Point. Junior defender Casper Svendby — recently ranked No. 61 in the Top Drawer Soccer mid-season rankings — returned to the Panthers’ backline and first-year Lasse Dahl came in at right wing.

The referee set the tempo early, not blowing his whistle and letting play go after several strong challenges, allowing both top teams to clash physically. This allowed UNC to apply pressure to Pitt’s possession. Throughout the game, Pitt junior defender Jackson Gilman starred. Whenever UNC threatened to break or whip a ball into the box, Gilman was there to turn them away.

The Panthers looked unlikely to break the deadlock at first but managed to break through from an unlikely source in a corner. Three minutes later, Pitt lost this lead.

UNC’s retaliation woke Pitt up and tested the North Carolina backline in the final 30 minutes. This pressure paid dividends, as Pitt broke through with just two minutes to play, crushing UNC hopes.

North Carolina conjured the first scoring opportunity of the game thanks to its early pressure. The ball was pulled back to UNC senior midfielder Andrew Czech on the edge of the box. But Pitt first-year defender Niklas Soerensen closed the shot quickly, deflecting the effort.

The Tar Heels continued to provide the most chances, throughout the first half, testing the Panthers’ center-half partnership. Soerensen and Gilman successfully smothered any potential goalscoring opportunities. Gilman was recently ranked No. 7 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, reinforcing his ability to shut out opposition.

After making three changes, Pitt produced the best chance of the half in the 33rd minute. Svendby broke down the right-hand side before passing it back to sophomore forward Albert Thorsen. Fresh onto the pitch, Thorsen let it fly from close range, forcing an impressive stop from UNC junior goalkeeper Andrew Cordes.

The Tar Heels started the second half with obvious intent. Five minutes into the half, junior goalkeeper Cabral Carter had his palms stung and saved a low drilled shot inside the box, forcing just the second corner of the game.

Pitt immediately responded to this early pressure, getting its second corner of the game. Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa lofted the ball into the box, where it was met by graduate midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana who forced the ball past Cordes, giving Pitt a 1-0 lead 56 minutes into the game.

The Panthers had no respite as they switched quickly from attack to defense. A North Carolina cross rebounded off Svenby’s upper arm and after a long deliberation, the Tar Heels were awarded a penalty kick. Junior midfielder Sam Williams stepped up on the penalty kick and dispatched efficiently, seemingly unaffected by the long wait.

UNC appeared to sit back after grabbing the tying goal, attempting to hit Pitt on the counterattack. Conceding just four goals in its last eight home games, UNC seemed confident in its ability to shut out any chances for the final 20 minutes.

This game plan nearly paid off, as first-year forward Bertil Hansen seemingly broke away with 15 minutes to go. But Gilman did not give up on the play, forcing the UNC striker off balance before getting in between the forward and the goal, making the striker miss high over the bar.

With just two minutes on the clock, Pitt snatched a goal to thwart the Tar Heels defense. Once again, Feitosa set up Vilamitjana, sliding the ball across the edge of the box before the skillful Spaniard rolled it into the bottom corner. This goal marked Feitosa’s second assist of the game and seventh of the season, tying him at the top for the statistic in the ACC.

Pitt ensured it stayed on top of the ACC with this result. The top spot secures a bye into the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship – emphasizing the importance of Pitt’s final games.

The Panthers revisit the Ambrose for their last home game of the regular season on Oct. 25 against Virginia. Pitt will aspire for victory during its curtain call at home before the postseason tournaments begin. Victory against the Cavaliers in this game will ensure Pitt earns top spot in the ACC.