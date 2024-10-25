The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Police blotter: Oct. 17 – Oct. 22

By News Editors
8:09 am
Thursday, October 17

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building B. Four individuals were issued conduct referrals.

Wednesday, October 18

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

One individual was arrested for criminal trespass at Thackeray Hall.

An officer took a report regarding an indecent exposure at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 19

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic dispute at Wadsworth Street.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, October 20

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 3200 block of Ward Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report regarding an attempted theft of headphones at the Book Center. Investigation pending.

Sunday, October 21

An officer issued a citation for public drunkenness at Sennott Square.

Monday, October 22

Pitt police assisted Edgewood Borough police with an assault report that occurred in their jurisdiction.

An officer issued a citation for defiant trespass at Posvar Hall.

