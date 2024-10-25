Police blotter: Oct. 17 – Oct. 22

Thursday, October 17
A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Bouquet Gardens Building B. Four individuals were issued conduct referrals.
Wednesday, October 18
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.
One individual was arrested for criminal trespass at Thackeray Hall.
An officer took a report regarding an indecent exposure at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.
Friday, October 19
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic dispute at Wadsworth Street.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, October 20
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 3200 block of Ward Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.
An officer took a report regarding an attempted theft of headphones at the Book Center. Investigation pending.
Sunday, October 21
An officer issued a citation for public drunkenness at Sennott Square.
Monday, October 22
Pitt police assisted Edgewood Borough police with an assault report that occurred in their jurisdiction.
An officer issued a citation for defiant trespass at Posvar Hall.