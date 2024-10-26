Panthers power past Virginia: men’s soccer secures shared ACC title

On Friday night, No. 5 Pitt men’s soccer (12-3-0, 6-1-0 ACC) concluded its home regular season in style, defeating Virginia (7-5-3, 3-3-2 ACC) 4-1.

With huge implications for Pitt’s standing in the ACC, this conference game ensured Pitt’s fate is in its own hands for the final regular season game against Syracuse.

The Cavaliers came into the game on a five-game winning streak, the third-longest streak nationally. They seemed primed to prevent the Panthers from pouncing with senior goalkeeper Joey Batrouni in between the sticks. Standing at six foot one, the Virginia stopper leads the ACC with a save percentage of 0.800 with 44 saves.

Virginia failed to live up to this defensive potential, giving up four goals in the first half. The Panthers opened the scoring in just 21 minutes through senior forward Luis Sahmkow. Pitt quickly built on this lead with a flurry of goals after the 31st minute leading them to a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Pitt carried this form into the second 45, consistently stretching the Virginia back line while limiting the visitors to just five shots across the 90 minutes. The tactical highlight of the second half for the home team was undoubtedly its confidence with the ball, bossing 60% of the possession.

Ultimately, Pitt looked in control with the center-half partnership of first-year defender Niklas Soerensen and junior defender Jackson Gilman. Both defenders earned a top 10 ranking in the Top Drawer Soccer mid-season rankings for first-years and overall.

“They bring two different dimensions to the game, a great combo the two of them,” Pitt head coach Jay Vidovich said.

Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa was another standout, setting up two goals and combining play throughout the game. The Brazilian magician appeared man marked throughout large parts of the game but repeatedly jinxed his way out of tight scenarios to create opportunities for the Panthers. Feitosa opened the scoring combining with fellow senior Sahmkow.

“I actually didn’t know, but that’s actually the first assist [Feitosa] has actually given me,” Sahmkow said.

Pitt started the half on an even keel with UVA, with neither team creating many opportunities in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers soon broke the deadlock, with Sahmkow slotting home from close range in the 21st minute. The six-foot-three frontman ended his run of four games without a goal –-vital for Pitt as they approach the postseason knockouts.

“I saw the first 15 minutes they played a lot in our half and they put us under a lot of pressure making it very difficult. Because of that … our guys did a great job of exploiting the space behind,” Vidovich said.

The Panthers grabbed a second 31 minutes into the game as junior defender Casper Svendby bundled the ball home after a series of deflections. The goal was initially chalked off but was overturned after a video review.

The floodgates then opened for Pittsburgh, who unleashed a barrage of goals on Virginia. Pitt grabbed three goals in just three minutes with first-year forward Lasse Dahl and senior forward Casper Grening adding to Svendby’s effort.

“The goals I think were fantastic, the way we did it. The defensive mentality, the fight to receive the ball and the play … was all fantastic,” Vidovich said.

Grabbing four goals it was a return to the high-scoring Panthers spectators have grown to love – scoring two or more goals in twelve games this year.

“It feels good, it’s been in the back of our mind not scoring as much recently but you put in the work you go to train and you get better and you put a four on Virginia,” Feitosa said.

Pitt’s volley of goals came just minutes after Sahmkow was taken off the field. This allowed Thorsen to move central and test the Virginia back three, running in behind. The Panthers then put balls in behind, turning the Virginia defense towards their own goal. The Cavaliers simply couldn’t handle the pace of the Panthers’ attack with all three goals coming from balls beyond the defense.

In the 35th minute, Virginia almost put the ball into its own net adding to its misery. Its defense was once again running back towards its own goal as the Panthers broke away. Junior defender Parker Sloan chased down the attacker, before putting his boot through the ball. The ball sailed agonizingly beyond the UVA keeper before ricocheting off the upright to Sloan’s relief.

The Cavaliers did grab a consolation goal late on via first-year Joaquin Brizuela. Pitt may see the loss of a clean sheet as disappointing after limiting UVA to limited opportunities throughout.

Winning at home after two tough defeats, Pitt ensured a share of the ACC regular season championship and can claim sole possession of it in its final game. The Panthers are ecstatic to return to winning ways and it will play a role in their momentum going into the postseason.

“We had a couple of difficult games and we got a great win away, but we were coming home where we lost the last two games, so it was how can we stay positive, stay together and get a result,” Sahmkow said.

Pitt wraps up its season against Syracuse next Friday, looking to become the ACC regular season champion. A win or draw against Syracuse is enough for the Panthers to obtain a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament.