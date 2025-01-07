Couple charged in Knowles protest sentenced to prison and probation and owe nearly $50,000 in damages

The couple who threw a homemade firework at Pitt Police officers and planted two smoke bombs during a protest against conservative commentator Michael Knowles in April 2023 were sentenced to time in prison and probation and fined nearly $50,000 on Monday.

Brian and Krystal DiPippa, a married couple from Regent Square, entered a packaged plea deal with federal courts after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder in September. The deal sentences Brian DiPippa to five years of imprisonment and three years of supervision after his release. Krystal DiPippa was sentenced to three years of probation and 240 hours of community service to “restorative justice” causes.

Together, the couple was sentenced to pay nearly $50,000 in restitution. The DiPippas were ordered to pay $47,284 to a Pitt Police officer who sustained a spinal injury from the couple’s actions and $1,400 to the Pitt Police department for damages to equipment and uniforms.

During the sentencing hearing on Monday, the officer who was injured gave a victim statement.

“I woke up on April 18 with the intent of helping and serving the community in any way that I could,” the officer said. “Brian DiPippa woke up that morning with the sole purpose to attack and harm police officers.”

The officer added that they will “pray for Brian and forgive him for the attack.”

The DiPippas declined to make any additional statements at the hearing.

Around 30 people attended the sentencing hearing in support of the DiPippas, with many holding small trans flags — a reference to the Knowles event’s focus on the regulation of “transgenderism.” After the hearing, supporters expressed their condolences to Krystal as she watched her husband be detained. Attendees in support of the DiPippas declined to speak with The Pitt News.