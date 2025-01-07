Pitt Stop owner Chas Bonasorte passes away at age 70

Charles “Chas” Bonasorte, owner of the Pitt Stop and former Pitt linebacker, passed away in December at the age of 70 after a six-year battle with cancer.

Bonasorte owned and operated the Pitt Stop, the iconic Pitt merch vendor on Forbes and Bigelow, for 35 years. Community members say Bonasorte’s passing is a profound loss for the Pittsburgh community.

A Hazelwood native and MVP of his football team at Bishop Boyle High School, Bonasorte grew up attending Pitt home games with his uncle and father.

“My father and my Uncle Bucky inspired my brother and I to participate in sports,” Bonasorte said to TribLive in 2008. “They took us to every Pirates and Pitt game.”

Bonasorte took his passion for sports to Pitt, playing from 1972 to 1976 and lettering from 1974 onwards. A “search and destroy missile,” Bonasorte first made a name for himself on special teams — groups of players on the field during kicking plays — and earned the nickname “The Kamikaze Kid.”

He once “lost his two front teeth on the field only to pick up his teeth off the field and go back in on the next play,” according to his obituary. Throughout his career, Bonasorte transitioned to a backup linebacker, ending with a 12-0 national championship in his final season.

“I’m the only guy to see 1-10 [his first season] and 12-0,” Bonasorte said to The Pitt News.

After graduating in 1976, Bonasorte started a restaurant in Hazelwood called The ChasMar Bar — a nod to his late father’s former restaurant, The Chasmar — and decorated it with blue and gold merchandise, jerseys and trophies, calling it “Pitt headquarters.” He and his mother “would serve dinner to Pitt’s entire offensive line before games,” according to his obituary.

In 1989, after a fire destroyed The ChasMar, Bonasorte had an idea to continue his legacy serving Pittsburgh.

He bought five pairs of Pitt shorts for five dollars and stood outside the William Pitt Union selling them for $15. From there, Bonasorte founded the Pitt Stop, the iconic corner vendor on Forbes and Bigelow and “the number one store on campus,” according to Bonasorte. Before his passing, he had personally operated the Stop for 35 years, selling official Pitt merchandise at a discount directly to students in rain or shine.

Bonasorte’s affable personality and emphasis on reduced prices compared to the University Store drew students and alumni alike to the Stop.

Bonasorte’s support of the Pathfinders was well known, calling them “Pitt’s A-Team.” According to Reilly Schaefer, a junior political science and legal studies major and Pathfinder, many Pathfinders would bring tours past the Pitt Shop to introduce a storied Pitt legend to prospective students.

“I definitely think if there was a number one Pitt supporter award, it would go to him,” Schaefer said.

According to Schaefer, Bonasorte’s passion for the school inspired touring students.

“It was one of my favorite spots on my tour, just because hearing him talk about the school he loves made other people [say], ‘Okay, he came back, he must have liked the school a good amount if he’s coming back,’” Schaefer said.

Sean Dobos, also a Pathfinder and a senior psychology and biology major, said Bonasorte’s kindness would shine through the tours he gave, recounting a time he was giving a tour to a family with a young disabled child.

“One time I was giving a tour, it was a family of four … they brought their brother, who was in a wheelchair. Chaz pretty much only talked to that kid in the wheelchair and gave him a couple free T-shirts. The parents were smiling, the other kid actually getting the tour was smiling. It really just brightened up their day,” Dobos said.

Dobos said Bonasorte would host events for the Pathfinders to show his appreciation for their work.

“In the summer, he would host something called ChasNic, which was a picnic that he put on for the Pathfinders where he would get food and stuff from Walmart and give us a bunch of TVs … and household appliances,” Dobos said. “In the winter there was ChasMas, where we would play games, he would get food and he would give us a bunch of prizes.”

Dobos said he would see Bonasorte as often as three times a day while giving summer tours and said he had become a familiar face for all Pathfinders.

“Chaz was easily our biggest supporter. He just loved us so much, and we appreciated him so much, because he was always a smiling face on one of our tours,” Dobos said. “He did a lot for us, and we’re gonna miss him so much.”

Harry Psaros, writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now and a 1996 Pitt graduate, said Bonasorte helped him start a similar business supporting the Pitt community after creating HailtoPitt.com, a website dedicated to Pitt recruiting and reporting.

“To my astonishment, the site gained immense popularity and attracted a significant audience. Realizing the need for revenue to support my efforts, I launched a line of apparel featuring the HailtoPitt.com brand,” Psaros said.

As a recent graduate with little experience, Psaros said he approached Bonasorte for assistance.

“At just 23 and somewhat inexperienced, I admitted I had very little to spend. With a knowing smile, he responded, ‘So, you’re a recent grad rallying our fanbase with a website?’” Psaros said. “I confirmed enthusiastically, and he, impressed by my initiative, agreed to help me produce my clothing line, absorbing much of the cost himself.”

Although Psaros’ designs were ultimately never printed, he said Bonasorte’s support was unforgettable.

Bonasorte is survived by his fiancee and their three children.





