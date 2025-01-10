Opinion | 2024/25: A year for the books

At the start of every single year, I set a reading goal for myself on Goodreads. By the end of the year, I am always incredibly shocked to find out that no, I did not reach my goal of reading 100 books while also being a full-time college student. Failure and disappointment aside, it is always nice to look back on books I enjoyed throughout the year. Much like smell or taste, thinking about certain books reminds me of memories made during the time I read them.

Few trends are more popular at the start of a new year than looking at horoscopes. But in my opinion, there is no greater tell than what a person picks up to read. And since a brand new year means more reading possibilities for all you book lovers, let’s look ahead — and also back — at some popular books from 2024 to see what your favorites mean for the year to come.

“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

This book is predictable while still being able to convey tragedy and romance within lyrical writing. If this was one of your favorite books of the year, you already know how your year is going to go — you’ve got everything planned out to a T. There’s no tragic ending in the books for you, just make sure not to fall too heavily into the monotony of life and leave a little room for spontaneity! Maybe you’ll even meet your soulmate and their unyielding mother along the way.

“Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros

Your 2024 was definitely filled with ups and downs. Your downs were waiting for this book to come out and your ups were reading it for the first time. And the second time. And the third. 2025 will definitely be filled with high points — the third book is coming out soon! However, make sure to place emphasis on other things in your life this year too. Try to live in the moment a little more than staying stuck in the halls of a dragon military academy! And don’t worry, college may be hard at times, but at least it’s not designed to try to kill you.

“The Familiar” by Leigh Bardugo

Reading books by this author might remind you of your teenage years. Maybe you can’t get enough of her fantastical worlds, or you simply want to feel nostalgic again. It’s important to honor your inner child, and if this helps you feel more connected to your past, keep going! Wanting to escape the harsh realities of college is also a valid reason for liking this book, although I question why you would want to run away to 16th-century Spain in the midst of the inquisition. This year, find the small miracles in things that help you feel connected to your past. And remember, having big dreams is important, but make sure not to bite off more than you can chew.

“The Will of the Many” by James Islington

You take the phrase getting lost in a book literally. This book is massive, but you most likely found comfort in that. Being able to get swallowed up in a world for a couple of days is a privilege that you take seriously. Fantasy books are easy to find, but original works that also feel like a combination of all of your previous favorite books are incredibly rare. Don’t spend your whole year waiting for the sequel to arrive, instead, think of it as an exercise in patience and try to appreciate that you’re not in some magical pyramid scheme designed to fail! Equally as important, don’t be too trusting of strangers who are clearly hiding secrets and want you to get up to shady side quests.

“Red Rising” by Pierce Brown

What I just wrote, but make it science fiction instead of fantasy. I must also once again emphasize the importance of being wary of wealthy strangers that are hiding secrets.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

You are either a classics major or you have no idea what being a classics major entails. Either way, you have definitely made a habit of studying in Cathy to fulfill all of your wildest dark academia dreams. Ambience aside, there are definitely zero shady secret societies lurking in these halls. No, definitely not. Regardless, don’t let the bright fluorescent lights of the other buildings ruin your college experience and keep up the studying! Do make sure to take a breath of fresh, outdoor air every once in a while. Although maybe stay away from cliff sides.

That one Harry Potter fanfiction — yes, you know the one

Now this is nostalgia. Whether you read this because it brings you back to a familiar world or you just needed an escape from seemingly endless schoolwork, you value the safety that reading something like this brings. While reading fanfiction may be a form of relaxation for you, make sure to incorporate other self-care practices into your daily routine too! Reading tiny writing on your bright phone screen into the early hours of the morning will only make you more tired. And while there may not be an incredibly powerful evil wizard coming after your life, the ire of your parents will certainly measure up if you place more importance on finishing an 800,000 word fanfiction over studying for your classes.

Raquel Padin-Nicholas is a book lover who finally found another way to talk to anyone who will listen to her about her favorite books of the year. Let her know your favorite books at [email protected]!