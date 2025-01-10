New app ParkZen aims to fix lack of parking on campus 

Parking at Pitt has been a sore subject for years due to lack of spots and accessibility. Despite the decade-long waitlist and the many problems surrounding parking, Jonathan Pearson, director of mobility for the University, believes Pitt’s newest app will combat these issues.

“There will always be demand for parking and parking permits,” said Pearson. “Our main goal in launching Pitt Park was to give our students, faculty and staff priority when reserving in our lots and garages.”

On Dec. 15, Pitt released ParkZen, an app for Pitt community members that allows users to reserve parking at lots on campus. Those who commute to campus said they hope the app will ease parking stress.

Pearson said due to Pitt’s continuously growing community, students, staff and faculty struggle to find places to park, so ParkZen “hope[s] to free up more spaces for our community members to use.”

This application is only meant for Pitt staff, faculty and students as it is their “priority when reserving parking in our lots and garages,” Pearson said. Since the app uses Pitt Passport, non-Pitt affiliated parkers must use the current parking app, ParkMobile. The parking available is at the Posvar Garage, Panther Hollow, the OC Lot, the Plaza Building, Veterans and the Music Building.

Based upon the press release from the University, ParkZen incorporates Pitt Passport for security purposes, uses location abilities to find one’s car, and allows users to reserve a spot up to thirty days in advance, according to a press release from the University.

Park Mobile will remain active for off-peak parking times and metered parking lots that are scattered around campus.

As of 2022, about 4,500 parking spots surrounding campus support the roughly 28,500 students and 4,900 teaching faculty across Pitt.

For commuter students like Gabrielle Proch, the lack of parking is worsened by “how far away the commuter lot is from campus.”

“It’s super annoying, especially in the winter,” Proch said.

Proch, who pays for the semesterly parking pass, said she believes ParkZen would be “helpful for people that were unable to get a permit or people who want to pay for parking on a day-to-day basis.”

Natasha Cole, a PhD student, said she avoids driving and parking on campus due to the lack of spots and its expensive pricing. Parking rates at nearby lots range from $5.85 to $11.70.

“I feel for those that have no choice but to drive to campus every day,” Cole said. “[I] wish there were more affordable and accessible options for commuters who drive.”