City Couture | Classroom to Couture

City Couture is a biweekly blog that mixes fashion and lifestyle into city living.
By Marisa Funari, Staff Writer
January 14, 2025
Carrington Bryan | Assistant Visual Editor

As college students, our schedules are nonstop. Whether you’re sitting in classes or getting ready for a night out with friends, having outfits that transition effortlessly is a total lifesaver. You can easily go from the classroom to a night out without missing a beat. Let’s talk about how to make it happen.

No one wants to be uncomfortable in class, so a simple, cute outfit is key, and you can accessorize later. I love a low-waisted pair of jeans with a top or even a light sweater — they are comfy enough for class but can still be dressed up for a night out or a nice dinner. 

Layers will be your best friend when it comes to transitioning your look, especially in the winter. An oversized leather jacket is an easy go-to. It will elevate your look and keep you warm. 

Shoes can make or break your outfit, so choose wisely. Chunky boots are my personal favorite — they’re comfy enough for walking around campus and have just the right edge for a night out. If you’re a sneakers fan, go for a sleek, minimal pair that works with everything. Pro tip — you can always pack an extra pair of shoes in your bag to change into. 

As I mentioned, accessories are able to completely transform any outfit. They’re the easiest way to elevate your look from day to night. You can swap out your daytime studs for a chunky hoop, and throw on a couple of layered necklaces to elevate a simple top. A statement belt can also transform a relaxed outfit into something more put-together and eye-catching. For bags, you can totally use elevated tote bags as both a school bag and to take out to dinner with you. 

Let’s talk about makeup — a little refresh can go a long way. Keep a tiny makeup bag with essentials like lip gloss, eyeliner and powder for quick touch-ups. For hair, a slick back ponytail is always a good move and can easily transition from day to night. It’s all about small, quick changes that make a big impact.

Going from class to a night out doesn’t have to be stressful. Fashion is all about expressing yourself, so don’t be afraid to play around and have fun with it.

