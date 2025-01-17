Police blotter: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15

Thursday, January 9

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible burglary in progress on the 3800 block of Dawson Street.

Pitt police arrested one individual for retail theft.

Friday, January 10

An individual reported that four University-owned laptop computers are missing at the Chevron Science Center. Investigation pending.

Saturday, January 11

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bates Street and Meyran Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police arrested one individual for aggravated assault, harassment threat and disorderly conduct at the William Pitt Union.

Sunday, January 12

Pitt police issued two citations for harassment and disorderly conduct at Litchfield Tower C.

Monday, January 13

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary at Forbes and Atwood.

An officer assisted City police with an ethnic intimidation that occurred off-campus.

An officer took a report regarding a retail theft at the Book Center. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, January 14

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, January 15

Pitt police assisted the United States Secret Service with an investigation.

An individual reported the theft of alcohol from two suites. Investigation pending.