Police blotter: Jan. 16 – Jan. 21

Thursday, January 16
Pitt police assisted the Clairton Police Department with a protection from abuse violation at Irvis Hall.
Friday, January 17
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, January 18
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, January 19
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, January 20
Pitt police arrested a person for robbery, terroristic threats and theft at the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.
Tuesday, January 21
A campus security authority reported a hazing that took place at an unknown location.
An officer responded to a report of harassment at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.