Police blotter: Jan. 16 – Jan. 21

Thursday, January 16

Pitt police assisted the Clairton Police Department with a protection from abuse violation at Irvis Hall.

Friday, January 17

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, January 18

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, January 19

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, January 20

Pitt police arrested a person for robbery, terroristic threats and theft at the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, January 21

A campus security authority reported a hazing that took place at an unknown location.

An officer responded to a report of harassment at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.