Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business ranked No. 39 in ‘Best Colleges for Future Leaders’ 

The Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business ranked No. 39 on Time’s “Best Colleges for Future Leaders” list in 2025, an increase from 2024, when it ranked No. 51 out of 125 national universities.

Pitt’s ability to produce future leaders is unsurprising to Sara Moeller, senior associate dean for teaching and learning. She described Pitt as an “elite” institution with a “blue-collar mentality on getting things done.”

“We have the elite ability to make changes around the world around us,” Moeller said. “We do it in a very ‘Pittsburgh’ fashion … We roll up our sleeves, we do the work.”

Part of what makes the Katz School of Business a candidate for future leaders is the “rigorous application process,” according to Moeller. With a 34.5% acceptance rate, its selective program is reserved for those who have the motivation to succeed.

“We’re looking for a person that is really dedicated to this multidisciplinary approach, and really trained to be a leader,” Moeller said.

The schools get their rankings based on how many alumni go on to work in leadership opportunities, including CEOs and other executive positions, according to Time. After looking at 4,000 resumés of top leaders, Time compiled the list of top universities in 2025. Howard University, a historically Black university, made its debut in the top 50, followed by the University of Hawai’i System.

Each university is ranked with a score that’s represented by Time’s “leadership index.” Pitt’s leadership score was 76.55. Despite the statistical nature of these rankings, Moeller highlighted that leadership is a “special sauce” that’s accessible to anyone.

“Leading is not just a formula,” Moeller said. “It’s about getting the most that you can out of the team and the people and environment around you.”

The Katz School prioritizes co-curricular activities that give students access to collaborative experiences, according to Moeller. She highlighted the Katz annual Super Analytics Challenge, which engages students in “a problem that’s really weighing on society,” and gives them the opportunity to create proposals for possible solutions. This year, the theme is “Healthcare for the Homeless.”

“We bring people from all different disciplines together — including outside of the business school,” Moeller said. “We scope the question, give lots of data and resources, and let them go and come up with some solutions to a specific problem.”

Pitt is always “transitioning and pivoting,” according to Moeller, which ultimately develops the leaders and research within the community.

“Once you execute things, you learn better how to design optimal solutions,” Moeller said. “If you really want to come in and begin to learn the basic principles and turn it into changing the world and solving problems, come to Pitt Business. We’ll take care of you.”