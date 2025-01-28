Pitt men’s basketball to take on Tar Heels in Tuesday tussle

Pitt men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4 ACC) returns to the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night to clash with North Carolina (13-8, 6-3 ACC) in a pivotal ACC showdown.

On the back of a momentum-boosting win against Syracuse, the Panthers aim to build on their success after ending a four-game losing streak, which began with a beat down from now-No. 2 Duke.

Over the last 10 matchups, there has been nothing to split the Panthers and the Tar Heels, each claiming five victories. Pitt will seek redemption after North Carolina dashed its hopes of reaching the 2024 ACC final.

In Pitt’s most recent outing, it stunned Syracuse 77-73 in New York on Saturday. Despite holding the lead for just 62 seconds in the first half and trailing 32-33 at the break, Pitt turned the game around. The Panthers kept the Orange at arm’s length in the second half, maintaining at least a 2-point lead for the final 12 minutes to ensure the win.

North Carolina travels to Pittsburgh with a 13-8 record and a 6-3 record in the ACC, fresh off a high-scoring 102-96 overtime win against Boston College. But losing to Louisville and getting edged out by Stanford will bring optimism for the Panthers, who narrowly lost out to Louisville and stomped out Stanford 83-68 earlier this season.

Graduate student guard RJ Davis will likely lead the North Carolina offense at the Petersen Events Center, playing in all 21 games this season and averaging 17.7 points per game with an outstanding 88.0% free-throw percentage. Davis is a key player that the Panthers must keep quiet to secure a home victory.

Defensively, North Carolina ranks No. 301 nationally, conceding 76.4 points per game. This vulnerability could provide an opportunity for Pitt’s offense to shine. Pitt’s top scorer — sophomore guard Jaland Lowe — will look to lead the charge. Lowe posted 22 points against Syracuse and has averaged 17.6 points per game this season.

Offensively, the Tar Heels excel, ranking second in the ACC and No. 29 nationally with an average of 82.5 points per game. Coupled with their defensive woes, this matchup will almost certainly be high-scoring.

In its last two encounters with top 50 offensive teams, Pitt suffered heavy defeats — falling 90-57 to Mississippi State and 76-47 to Duke. To avoid a similar fate, the Panthers must prevent the Tar Heels from finding their rhythm on offense, or they risk losing control of the game.

Senior guard Ishmael Leggett averages 16.6 points per game with an impressive 48.5% field goal percentage. Paired with Lowe, the Panthers will rely on their scoring abilities to challenge the Tar Heels. Beyond their offensive impact, both players are defensive standouts, ranking fifth and sixth in the ACC for steals, making them critical at both ends.

Pitt’s home-court advantage, with the Oakland Zoo behind it, could play a crucial role in securing a win. The Panthers began the 2024-25 season with nine consecutive competitive home victories but have dropped their last two games at the Petersen Events Center.

A win over UNC would not only restore momentum at home but also provide a valuable NET Quadrant Two victory, boosting Pitt’s bid for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and fans can watch on ESPN.