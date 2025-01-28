City Couture // 9-5 Wardrobe

Fashion is always changing, and microtrends are the perfect way to keep things fresh without going all-in. The word microtrend has become a way to describe current fads and trends that are becoming extremely popular, but aren’t enough to become staple parts of a wardrobe. Whether you’re all about trends or just looking to try something new, here are a few trends that have been all over my social media.

Soft pastels, wrap sweaters, tulle skirts and ballet flats are having a major moment. Balletcore is back, and it’s all about leaning into those feminine, delicate vibes. A satin midi skirt with a cropped cardigan? Super cute and versatile!

Metallics aren’t just for going out anymore. Chunky silver jewelry, shiny boots and mirrored bags are everywhere right now. The trick is to keep the rest of your outfit simple so the metallic pieces really pop. A monochromatic outfit with one standout metallic piece is so trendy.

Sheer layers are also trending, and I’m here for it. Whether it’s a mesh top, a sheer blouse or even a translucent skirt, it’s all about layering. Try throwing a sheer button-up over a bralette, or layer lacy pieces together. It’s bold but in the best way.

Quiet luxury is all about those understated, high-quality pieces. It’s less about logos and more about materials — think cashmere sweaters, tailored trousers and leather bags. It’s effortlessly chic and put together without trying too hard.

Chunky knits are also having a moment right now. Oversized sweaters, cable-knit cardigans and textured scarves are popping up everywhere. They’re cozy, versatile and perfect for layering on days when it is freezing and you have to walk to class. Pair one with your favorite jeans or throw it over a midi dress for an easy, stylish look.

If you’re looking to incorporate new trends into your wardrobe, start small. Add a metallic bag or some jewelry socks to your look and see how it feels. Mix trendy pieces with your classic staples for balance. Thrift stores can be a gold mine for unique finds at affordable prices. The best part about microtrends is they keep fashion updating without needing to commit to a full-on wardrobe makeover.





