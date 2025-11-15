What you should know before Pitt takes on Notre Dame

This Saturday, Nov. 15, the Pitt Panthers (5-1 ACC, 8-1) will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) at Acrisure Stadium in what is arguably one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

The Leadup

The Nov. 15 game marks the 74th meeting of the Panthers and the Irish. Ten of the past 14 meetings have been decided by single digits, with Pitt’s last victory coming in 2013, ending 28-21 at home. This game will be the first Top-25 matchup hosted by the Pitt Panthers in the College Football Playoff era.

The Stakes

Ranked No. 22 and No. 9, respectively, Pitt and Notre Dame come into this game with significant momentum behind them. The Fighting Irish come to Pittsburgh after winning seven straight games, their only two losses coming at the beginning of their season to Miami and Texas A&M — 27-24 and 41-40, respectively.

The Panthers are coming off a bye week following a 35-20 away victory at Stanford. Including the road win against Stanford, the Panthers have won five games in a row, much to the credit of first-year standout quarterback Mason Heintschel. Heintschel looks to continue his stellar first-year campaign against the Irish this Saturday, hoping to add to his 1,547 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

A win for Pitt would tremendously boost its resume in the college football world. It would earn an upgrade from the No. 22 ranking, undoubtedly, as well as better odds for an at-large bid for the College Football Playoffs.

ESPN’s College GameDay

Making an already highly anticipated matchup even more exciting, ESPN’s College GameDay is returning to Pittsburgh for the game, broadcasting live from the North Shore from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be the fourth time GameDay has been in the 412, and the first time since the show’s last visit in 2022. Fans can try to catch a glimpse of the action outside Acrisure from 9 to11 a.m., and then inside the stadium for the final hour, where the hosts will make their predictions.

Where to Watch & Listen