Interactive Crime Map Dec. 8 to Jan. 4

The Pitt News Staff

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

8:42 a.m. Detre Hall. 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted an individual who wanted to file a harrassment report.

12:20 p.m. Desoto and O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Both parties were spoken with and the officer cleared the scene.

1:36 p.m. College Garden Apartments. 5841 Walnut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Pitt police responded to a report of a harrassing phone call. An investigation is pending.

4:04 p.m. Pennsylvania Hall. 3825 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to an individual wanting to file a criminal mischeif report. An investigation is pending.

11:54 p.m. Bouquet Street at Sennott Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

12:53 p.m. Centre Avenue and Dollar Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police made one arrest for obstructing administration of law and government function and one arrest for escape. Both individuals were not affiliated with the university.

2:47 a.m. 300 block of South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to an alcohol law violation. They referred one student for judicial action.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

2:21 a.m. 400 block of McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of an alcohol violation. They referred one student for judicial action.

3:11 a.m. Salk Hall. 3501 Terrace St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of two vehicles that were broken into. An investigation is pending.

4:50 a.m. Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

8:23 a.m. Bellefield Hall. 315 S. Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of copper wiring from an electrical room. An investigation is pending.

2:52 p.m. 3500 block of Louisa Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

2:54 p.m. O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliate for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

9:39 a.m. 3600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.

4:00 p.m. Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt Police issued a citation to a non-affiliate for defiant trespass.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

2:02 p.m. Hillman Library. 3960 Forbes Ave. #271, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a missing laptop from Dec. 14. An investigation is pending.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

6:09 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliate on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal attempt, false ID to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

3:25 p.m. Clapp Hall. 4249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a staff member receiving a harassing text message. An investigation is pending.

4:06 p.m. Biomedical Science Tower. 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to the theft of a coat. An investigation is pending.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

11:28 a.m. Magee Women’s Hospital. Craft Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted Magee Women’s Hospital Security with a verbal domestic dispute.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

11:32 a.m. 3800 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a non-affiliate with a citation for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

5:17 a.m. Detre Hall. 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a non-affiliate with a citation for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

9:47 p.m. Trees Hall. 140 Allequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of a missing cell phone. An investigation is pending.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

11:52 a.m. Centre Plaza Apartments. 5032 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report that a student is being harassed by a known person. An investigation is pending.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

5:05 a.m. UPMC Prespyterian Hospital. 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued three citations to a non-affiliate for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

6:02 a.m. Detre Hall. 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a non-affiliate with a citation for disorderly conduct.

6:54 p.m. Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh , PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of graffiti in the men’s bathroom. An investigation is pending.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

3:09 p.m. Bates Street and Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliate for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

2:00 a.m. Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

12:00 p.m. University Store on Fifth. 4000 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of retail theft.

12:20 p.m. Keystone Building. 3520 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of a computer theft. An investigation is pending.

1:03 p.m. OC Lot. Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

8:08 p.m. 3400 block of Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a bicycle theft.