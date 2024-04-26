The Panther Crawl
Op-Ed | An Open Letter to Chancellor Joan Gabel

By Contributors
April 25, 2024
Pro-Palestine+students+set+up+a+liberated+zone+in+Schenley+Plaza+on+Tuesday.+
Nate Yonamine, Assistant Visual Editor
Pro-Palestine students set up a “liberated zone” in Schenley Plaza on Tuesday.

Dear Chancellor Joan Gabel, 

We, a group of University of Pittsburgh educators, are standing in solidarity with the students who established the “liberation zone” in support of Palestine on Schenley Plaza. Across the country, university administrations have taken punitive measures such as suspensions, expulsions and arrests against students using their freedom of speech in establishing Gaza solidarity encampments to protest ongoing violence in Gaza and to call for University disinvestment from the war on Gaza. We call on the University of Pittsburgh to set a different example, one that upholds our students’ civil rights and refrains from using force or intimidation to suppress students’ free speech. 

At the University of Pittsburgh, numerous student organizations across campus have created a coalition working in support of the Palestinian-led movement calling for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel following the precedent set during past boycotts of apartheid South Africa. The “liberation zone” is an expression of these students’ discontent and demands for justice and University divestment. Their dedication to human rights and justice should be celebrated by the University. 

As educators, we believe in fostering conscientious citizens willing to stand up against injustice, especially at this historic moment when university students nationwide are rising to have their voices heard. We stand with these students who are critically engaging with the world and their role within it. As such, we call for the University to refrain from any legal and disciplinary action for all encampment participants. We also call for the University to refrain from calling the police or threatening to arrest, suspend or expel students for their activism. Finally, as an institution dependent on our students, we call for the university to fulfill its moral obligation to engage in good-faith conversations with students’ demands. 

In solidarity,

  1. Stephanie Love, Assistant Professor, Anthropology 
  2. Elaine Linn, Assist Dir for Academic Affairs, Global Studies Center 
  3. Omid Shekari, Assistant Professor, Studio Art, Dietrich 
  4. Raed El Rafei, Assistant Professor, English Department 
  5. Darlène Dubuisson, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, Dietrich 
  6. Steve Goldstein, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, Dietrich 
  7. Emily Wanderer, Assistant Professor, Anthropology 
  8. R.A. Judy, Professor, English 
  9. Tanzeen Rashed Doha, Visiting Assistant Professor, Anthropology 
  10. Crystal N. Eddins, Associate Professor, Sociology, Dietrich 
  11. Lisa D. Brush, Professor and Chair, Sociology DSAS 
  12. Anonymous, Sociology, Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences 
  13. Zachary Sheldon, Visiting Assistant Professor, Anthropology 
  14. Melanie M. Hughes, Professor, Sociology, Dietrich School of Arts & Sciences
  15. Nancy Fultz, Teaching Assistant Professor, Sociology 
  16. Mohammed Bamyeh, Professor, Sociology 
  17. Michael Goodhart, Professor, Political Science 
  18. Niklas Frykman, Associate Professor, History 
  19. Marcus Rediker, Distinguished Professor, History/Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences
  20. Pernille Røge, Associate Professor, Department of History, Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences 
  21. Ruth Mostern, Professor, DSAS – History 
  22. Sabina Vaught, Professor, School of Education 
  23. Barbara McCloskey, Professor, History of Art and Architecture 
  24. T. Elon Dancy II, Ph.D., Helen S. Faison Endowed Chair, Education Foundations, Org, and Policy/School of Education 
  25. Jabeen Adawi, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, School of Law
  26. Jules Lobel, Professor of Law, Law 
  27. Alexandra Weiner, Part-time Instructor, Department of Mathematics, Dietrich 
  28. Anonymous, Visiting lecturer, Sociology, Dietrich 
  29. Martez Files, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Black Studies in Teacher Education, Teaching, Learning, and Leading 
  30. Anonymous, Economics 
  31. Dr. Scott Heath, Visiting Assistant Professor, Africana Studies
