Thomas Jefferson DT Devin Danielson chooses Pitt

Head coach Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football coaching staff have gained momentum on the recruiting trail this month, collecting seven verbal commits, including two in the past four days. (TPN File Photo)

Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi received another recruit Tuesday afternoon as defensive tackle Devin Danielson verbally committed to the program.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound product announced his decision on Twitter.

— Devin Danielson (@djdevin79) June 27, 2017

“Proud and very excited to say I have fully committed to The University of Pittsburgh,” Danielson said.

In high school, Danielson played for nearby Thomas Jefferson and is ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports. He is the second player from Thomas Jefferson in Pitt’s 2018 recruiting class, joining defensive end Noah Palmer, who committed last month.

Danielson chose the Panthers over 11 other schools, including ACC foes Syracuse, Louisville and Virginia.

The Panthers’ 2018 class now includes 11 players, five of whom are from the state of Pennsylvania. Each of the players is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the group currently ranks 42nd in the country.

It’s been a huge month for Narduzzi — Danielson is the seventh player to commit in June — and it will be interesting to see if he and his staff can grab another before the end of the weekend.



