GALLERY: Penguins Stanley Cup Victory Parade 2017

An estimated crowd of 650,000 people gathered downtown on Wednesday morning to celebrate the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup victory for the second year in a row. The Penguins secured the cup with a score of 2-0 against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.
Sidney Crosby rides through the parade in a pick up truck with the Stanley Cup next to him. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
A Penguins fan holds up a sign referencing the Nashville Predator fans’ trend of throwing catfish onto the ice. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, stops to greet fans in the crowd. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Head Coach of the Penguins, Mike Sullivan, waves to fans in the crowd. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Penguins right winger, Bryan Rust, greets fans along the parade route. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
People of all ages line the parade route to show their support for the team’s success in recent history. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Ian Cole, a defenseman for the Penguins, celebrates the team’s victory at the parade. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Fans hold signs and cheer for the team from the parking garage. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Fans line the sidewalk and five levels of a parking garage to watch the Stanley Cup victory parade on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
Sidney Crosby, captain and centerman for the Penguins, lifts the Stanley Cup in celebration of the team’s victory. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)
