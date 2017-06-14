close
GALLERY: Penguins Stanley Cup Victory Parade 2017

GALLERY: Penguins Stanley Cup Victory Parade 2017




Matt Hawley
June 14, 2017

An estimated crowd of 650,000 people gathered downtown on Wednesday morning to celebrate the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup victory for the second year in a row. The Penguins secured the cup with a score of 2-0 against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Sidney Crosby rides through the parade in a pick up truck with the Stanley Cup next to him. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

A Penguins fan holds up a sign referencing the Nashville Predator fans’ trend of throwing catfish onto the ice. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, stops to greet fans in the crowd. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Head Coach of the Penguins, Mike Sullivan, waves to fans in the crowd. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Penguins right winger, Bryan Rust, greets fans along the parade route. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

People of all ages line the parade route to show their support for the team’s success in recent history. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Ian Cole, a defenseman for the Penguins, celebrates the team’s victory at the parade. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Fans hold signs and cheer for the team from the parking garage. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Fans line the sidewalk and five levels of a parking garage to watch the Stanley Cup victory parade on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)

Sidney Crosby, captain and centerman for the Penguins, lifts the Stanley Cup in celebration of the team’s victory. (Photo by Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer)



printPrint

Leave a comment.