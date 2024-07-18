Pittsburgh set to tackle NFL Draft in 2026.

Each year, the NFL hosts a draft to field the next class of professional players. The annual event is set in a different city from the last, giving fans the opportunity to travel and see new environments as well as experience the celebration from their backyard, pending its turn as host.

The draft is a catalyst for much more than just football, however. Sports writer Jane Bachus described the vast effect that the draft has on its host city in a recent article.

“The NFL draft is a pivotal event in professional football, but its influence extends far beyond the gridiron,” Bachus wrote. “Host cities experience a substantial economic and cultural boost, turning the draft into a major urban celebration. “

The NFL calls the draft the “league’s biggest offseason event,” pointing to the fact that over three million people have attended draft festivities around the country since 2015.

The draft is heading to Pittsburgh in 2026. With it, the Steel City will experience many pros and cons in the realm of tourism, expenditures, overcrowding and scheduling.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell endorsed the City of Bridges as the host of the NFL’s big event.

“We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets,” Goodell said. “We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.”

Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers president, chimed in with his opinion.

“We are excited that the City of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft,” Rooney told the NFL. “This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level.”

“We look forward to football fans from across the country coming to enjoy our city’s culture while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region,” Rooney said.

The numbers speak for themselves regarding the draft’s economic boost on its host cities. Per the NFL, the 2024 draft in Detroit, Michigan, saw a record-breaking 775,000 fans flock to the city and a total viewership of 53.6 million over the three-day event.

While the tourism industry looks to have a hefty boost around the usual late April date range of the draft, many other major Pittsburgh events around the same time frame will have a congesting effect on the city’s population.

The annual Pittsburgh marathon and the University of Pittsburgh graduation fall right around the time of the draft, and their dates are circled on many calendars throughout the country.

In 2023, 40,000 participants traveled to Pittsburgh across 50 states and six countries for the marathon. This number does not include the over 300,000 fans and supporters who stretched along the start and finish lines.

Indexpgh.com estimated that visitors booked 12,487 hotel rooms in downtown Pittsburgh for the marathon in 2023. The region also experienced a $25 million to $30 million boost in its economy, according to researchers at Carnegie Mellon.

In addition to the marathon, Pitt graduation sees thousands of students — each with their own multitude of guests — pack the city’s hotels, restaurants, buses and parking garages for a multiple-day stay and subsequent celebration.

While the economic impact of these acts is additional and substantial gain for the city, the underlying factors of overcrowding and resource availability could create havoc for a city that is used to only around 303,000 inhabitants.

VisitPITTSBURGH, a travel company that serves the 412, detailed their role and excitement with the upcoming NFL Draft.

“Over the next year, we will be diving into historic best practices from previous host cities and working alongside the NFL to configure details surrounding Pittsburgh’s event footprint, venues, accommodations and in-market experiences,” VisitPittsburgh said. “It’s a long road from bid to build, but we’re poised with strong partnerships and community support in place to help craft and host an incredible NFL Draft in 2026.”

Following the news about Pittsburgh hosting the draft, opinions circulated across sports media. Former NFL punter and current ESPN show host Pat McAfee gave “Yinzers” a nod while praising the beloved football “tahn.” The television personality dove into his thoughts on the cultural significance of the draft location, stating that “Yinzers love football and the draft will be a smashing success.”

Comments flooded the official X announcement via the NFL with overwhelming support — alongside concerns of traffic as a result of the flood of football fanatics.

With the draft poised to touch down in the Burgh in 2026, the city will prepare for tourism’s positive influence and its economic and cultural benefits while battling the ramifications of expenditures, overcrowding and scheduling.