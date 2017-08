Interactive crime map June 28 – July 4

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

12:59 a.m. 12 Melba Pl., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for disorderly conduct.

7:06 p.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

7:54 p.m. 3600 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

9:55 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

11:11 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police gave a verbal warning to an individual for panhandling.

Thursday, June 29, 2017

8:55 a.m. Cathedral of Learning 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a custodian’s report of the theft of an oscillating fan.

2:27 p.m. Litchfield Towers 3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Saturday, July 1, 2017

12:27 a.m. 3599 Louisa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued three citations to a female student for underage drinking, carrying false identification and carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

1:09 a.m. 3433 Bates St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of indecent exposure.

8:16 a.m. 4498 Bigelow Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

4:26 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an assault.

10:36 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

11:38 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for possessing or smoking marijuana.

Sunday, July 2, 2017

12:06 a.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assited UPMC security with an individual who was making threats.

4:40 p.m. 3800 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for harassment.

5:41 p.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

4:20 p.m. Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for harassment.



