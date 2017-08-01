Red Oak Cafe closing within the week

Red Oak Cafe is closing on Aug. 4, according to Ray McNevin, a manager and chef at the Oakland restaurant.

McNevin said new owners from Virginia are taking over on the 8th. They will rename and redo the restaurant, he said.

The breakfast and lunch cafe is popular, in part, for its vegan and vegetarian options. It opened in 2006 and occupies space in the Iroquois Building on Forbes Avenue.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reported the closure Tuesday morning. Owner Dave Gancy told the Business Times he “needed change.” The Pitt News could not reach Gancy for comment.



printPrint