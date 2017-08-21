GALLERY: Summer in Pictures

In case you missed it this summer, a lot of things have happened in Pittsburgh. These are some of our favorite photos from the past few months.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to press after delivering a speech following his victory in Democratic primary in May. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Bernie Sanders called the GOP health care bill “a barbaric and immoral piece of legislation” at a health care rally at the convention center. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)
Several cars race down the Serpentine turn in Schenely Park during the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix last month. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
The Pittsburgh Flying Parking Chair soars down the Allegheny. It was a crowd favorite, finishing first in the voters choice category. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)
The Madras Maiden, one of the last remaining B-17 bombers, flies back to the Allegheny County Airport during a media flight. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)
Several members of 4th River Music Collective, a street folk group, perform in front of the Wyndham Hotel at the Three Rivers Arts Festival in June. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Members of 10,000 Caftans dance on Grant Street during the EQT Equity March in June. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)
