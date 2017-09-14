The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week two results

The Panthers' performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Saturday, Sept. 9, game didn't have any effect on the team's ranking. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

With eight of the ACC’s 14 teams going up against Power Five competition in week two, it was a pretty exciting weekend for the conference as we started to figure out where teams truly stand.

Clemson stays on top of our rankings this week, but there was a lot of movement in the middle as there were plenty of lopsided results. As for the Panthers, their loss to Penn State didn’t cost them any spots, and they’ll have an opportunity to move this weekend when they take on Oklahoma State at Heinz Field.

Here’s The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into week three:

Clemson (2-0) – 98 points (Even)

Facing a step up in competition in week two, the Tigers’ defense rose to the challenge, holding No. 13 Auburn to just six points in a 14-6 win. Quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19 of 29 passes on the day for 181 yards and rushed for each of the team’s two touchdowns.

Next Up: No. 14 Louisville

Florida State (0-1) – 85 points (Even)

The Seminoles had a bye in week two, after their matchup against Louisiana-Monroe was cancelled because of Hurricane Irma. On a positive note, the cancellation gives the group another two weeks to adjust to backup quarterback James Blackman before taking the field again in week four.

Next Up: North Carolina State (Sept. 23)

Miami (1-0) – 81 points (Even)

With their weekend trip to Arkansas State cancelled because of Hurricane Irma, the Hurricanes will have only played one game before they get back to action in week four. Luckily, they won’t be facing a Power Five opponent, so any rust they might have shouldn’t cost them.

Next Up: Toledo (Sept. 23)

Louisville (2-0) – 79 points (Even)

In one of the first ACC games of the year, the Cardinals continued to impress, beating North Carolina 47-35. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson had another standout performance, accounting for 525 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

Next Up: No. 3 Clemson

Virginia Tech (2-0) – 77 points (Even)

The Hokies built on their impressive week one win over West Virginia by shutting out FCS Delaware on Saturday, 27-0. Senior wide receiver Cam Phillips reeled in six passes for 90 yards, making him a main reason for the team’s successful offense.

Next Up: East Carolina

Georgia Tech (1-1) – 62 points (Even)

After coming up short in overtime against Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets redeemed themselves in week two, beating Jacksonville State 37-10. Junior quarterback TaQuon Marshall continued to impress, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another.

Next Up: Pitt (Sept. 23)

North Carolina State (1-1) – 54 points (Even)

After losing a close 35-28 game to South Carolina to start the season, the Wolfpack responded in week two with a 17-point win over Marshall. The competition stays light next week, but it picks up in week four when the team takes on Florida State.

Next Up: Furman

Pitt (1-1) – 47 points (Even)

The Panthers put up a good fight against No. 5 Penn State last week, but it wasn’t enough, as the Panthers fell 33-14. The pass defense looked better in the matchup, but the questions on the offensive side of the ball still linger.

Next Up: No. 9 Oklahoma State

Duke (2-0) – 41 points (Up 1)

The Blue Devils got off to a strong start in their 2017 campaign, beating Northwestern on Saturday, 41-17. The group takes on another Power Five opponent this Saturday, maintaining pressure ahead of ACC play.

Next Up: Baylor

Wake Forest (2-0) – 37 points (Up 2)

In another week two conference matchup, the Demon Deacons easily handled Boston College, cruising to a 34-10 victory. The team capitalized off turnovers, picking off Eagles’ quarterback Anthony Brown three times.

Next Up: Utah State

North Carolina (0-2) – 27 points (Even)

The only ACC team off to an 0-2 start, the Tar Heels put up a fight against Louisville this weekend but ultimately couldn’t hold back Jackson. This weekend, the team gets a bit of a reprieve as it should be able to pick up its first victory of the season.

Next Up: Old Dominion

Syracuse (1-1) – 23 points (Down 3)

Looking to improve their culture under head coach Dino Babers, the Orange suffered yet another setback Saturday, losing to Middle Tennessee 30-23. Next week, the team stays out of Power Five competition, hoping to rebound before traveling to LSU in week four.

Next Up: Central Michigan

T-13. Boston College (1-1) – 12 points (Even)

The Eagles continued their recent history of conference losses this past weekend, losing to Wake Forest. The game was probably one of their best chances to grab a conference win, considering the team has to face Clemson, Florida State and Louisville later on.

Next Up: Notre Dame

T-13. Virginia (1-1) – 12 points (Up 1)

After handling William and Mary in week one, the Cavaliers fell short against Indiana in week two, losing 34-17. Junior Olamide Zaccheaus has emerged as a solid receiver, though, catching a game high 12 passes for 72 yards.

Next Up: Connecticut



