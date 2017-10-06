The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week 5 results

Miami Hurricanes' Travis Homer (24) runs for a third quarter touchdown against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS)

While five undefeated ACC football teams entered the fifth week of play, only two escaped unscathed. Clemson and Miami remain in the first and second spots, respectively — a result of their unbeatable performances.

The Hokies, Blue Devils and Demon Deacons all suffered their first losses of the 2017 season, but maintained the previous week’s ranks. The Pitt football team came back from three losses in a row to defeat Rice University and rise from the bottom of the list.

Here’s The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into week six:

Clemson (5-0) – 98 points (Even)

Clemson defeated the No. 12 Hokies by a score of 31-17. The Tigers’ defense proved impressive again Saturday, keeping the Hokies out of the end zone for the first three quarters. If Clemson’s defense continues to play this way, the Tigers will remain on their collision course to face Alabama in another National Championship rematch. –Abbot Zuk, Staff Writer

Next Up: Wake Forest

Miami (3-0) – 90 points (Even)

Miami dominated Duke Friday, Sept. 29, 31-6. The defense deterred the Blue Devils from accomplishing much on offense, holding Duke to 5-19 on third down conversions. Miami takes on its biggest rival in Florida State this weekend and will have its best chance to end the seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles. –Dominic Campbell, Staff Writer

Next Up: Florida State

Virginia Tech (4-1) – 82 points (Even)

The Hokies recorded their first loss of the season Saturday night to No. 2 Clemson and its dominating defense, 31-17. Virginia Tech failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach. The Hokies will look to bounce back this Saturday against an overmatched Boston College team. –Brandon Glass, Staff Writer

Next Up: Boston College

Louisville (4-2) – 80 points (Even)

After losing to Clemson, the Cardinals turned around and leveled Kent State 42-3 and Murray State 55-10. Louisville transitioned its focus to No. 24 NC State Thursday night for a chance to keep its prospects of an Atlantic Division title alive. The Cardinals fell short of the win, though, and dropped to 4-2. –Campbell

Next Up: Boston College (Oct. 14)

T-5. Georgia Tech (3-1) – 65 points (Even)

The Yellow Jackets demolished North Carolina Saturday, 33-7. They held onto the ball for more than 38 minutes and had another 400-yard rushing game as a team. Georgia Tech doesn’t play this week, but will take on the Miami Hurricanes in what will likely be a major decider of the Coastal Division title. –Campbell

Next Up: Miami (Oct. 14)

T-5. NC State (5-1) – 65 points (Up 1)

NC State secured its fifth win in a row since dropping its season opener. The Wolfpack and standout senior defensive end Bradley Chubb defeated Syracuse 33-25 Saturday. They then turned around to defeat No. 17 Louisville 39-25 Thursday night. –Glass

Next Up: Pitt (Oct. 14)

Florida State (1-2) – 59 points (Down 1)

The Seminoles erased the zero in their win column Saturday, eking out a 26-19 victory over Wake Forest. First-year quarterback James Blackman struggled until the Seminoles’ final drive. He threw a touchdown pass to break the tie with 55 seconds remaining. The Seminoles face a tough task in their rescheduled game against the No. 13 Hurricanes Saturday, Oct. 7. –Glass

Next Up: Miami

Duke (4-1) – 48 points (Even)

The Blue Devils entered Friday night’s contest against Miami with an undefeated record. The Hurricanes put Duke in its place with a 31-6 defeat. The Blue Devils need to win their upcoming game against Virginia if they want to keep their Atlantic Division hopes alive. –Campbell

Next Up: Virginia

Wake Forest (4-1) – 42 points (Even)

Wake Forest played a strong game against Florida State, until the final minute when they gave up the winning touchdown and lost 26-19. Wake Forest still looks like it could be a tough team in the Atlantic division, but the weekend’s upcoming game against Clemson could result in another loss. –Campbell

Next Up: Clemson

T-10. Syracuse (2-3) – 30 points (Even)

The Orange didn’t complete a comeback against NC State last week, losing 33-25. Syracuse will need to expose Pitt’s weak secondary to beat the Panthers this week. Junior quarterback Eric Dungey will have to get the ball to senior wide receivers Steve Ishmael and Ervin Philips to score points easily and quickly. –Campbell

Next Up: Pitt

T-10. Virginia (3-1) – 30 points (Up 1)

Coming off bye week, the Cavaliers start their ACC schedule against Duke. Virginia will need to focus on getting senior wide receiver Andre Levrone the ball, especially after recording three touchdowns and 268 receiving yards against Boise St. –Campbell

Next Up: Duke

Pitt (2-3) – 21 points (Up 2)

Pitt defeated Rice 42-10 to break its three-game losing streak. Redshirt senior quarterback Max Browne found his rhythm, throwing for more than 400 yards and completing 88 percent of his passes. Pitt’s weekend matchup against Syracuse will be a big factor in its chance to reach a bowl game this season. –Campbell

Next Up: Syracuse

Boston College (2-3) – 15 points (Even)

The Eagles ran for 224 yards as a team in their 28-8 win against Central Michigan. They’ll need to continue their success on the ground if they have any hope of upsetting No. 16 Virginia Tech Saturday. –Colin Martin, for The Pitt News

Next Up: Virginia Tech

North Carolina (1-4) – 10 points (Down 3)

Carolina fell victim to Georgia Tech’s triple option offense, giving up 403 rushing yards in its 33-7 loss. The Tar Heels’ defense needs to make adjustments soon unless they plan on finishing last in the ACC. –Martin

Next Up: Notre Dame



