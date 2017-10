Pittsburgh police are investigating a homicide in Oakland after finding a deceased 20-year-old resident Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. They arrived at a residence on the 3500 block of Cable Place and discovered the 20-year-old female victim on the second floor of the residence. Paramedics pronounced her dead from blunt force trauma at the scene, according to a release.

The Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.



