The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week six results

Miami running back Mark Walton (1) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Miami won, 24-20. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)



TPN Sports Desk
October 12, 2017

With college football reaching its midway point, some teams are holding strong while others are scrapping for any chance at a bowl game.

Clemson and Miami remain the sole undefeated giants, while teams such as Louisville, Duke, Wake Forest and Pitt slipped down the rankings.

Here’s The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into the sixth week:

  1. Clemson (6-0) – 98 points (Even)

Next Up: Syracuse

  1. Miami (4-0) – 91 points (Even)

Next Up: Georgia Tech

  1. Virginia Tech (5-1) – 83 points (Even)

Next Up: North Carolina, Oct. 21

  1. NC State (5-1) –  76 points (Up 2)

Next Up: Pitt

  1. Georgia Tech (3-1) – 71 points (Even)

Next Up: Miami

  1. Louisville (4-2) – 61 points (Down 2)

Next Up: Boston College

  1. Florida State (1-3) – 57 points (Even)

Next Up: Duke

  1. Virginia (4-1) – 45 points (Up 3)

Next Up: North Carolina

  1. Duke (4-2) – 42 points (Down 1)  

Next Up: Florida State

  1. Syracuse (3-3) – 36 points (Even)

Next Up: Clemson

  1. Wake Forest (4-2) – 33 points (Down 2)

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Oct. 21

  1. Boston College (2-4) – 19 points (Up 1)

Next Up: Louisville

  1. Pitt (2-4) – 14 points (Down 1)

Next Up: NC State

  1. North Carolina (1-5) – 9 points (Even)

Next Up: Virginia

