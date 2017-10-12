The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week six results

Miami running back Mark Walton (1) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Miami won, 24-20. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

With college football reaching its midway point, some teams are holding strong while others are scrapping for any chance at a bowl game.

Clemson and Miami remain the sole undefeated giants, while teams such as Louisville, Duke, Wake Forest and Pitt slipped down the rankings.

Here’s The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into the sixth week:

Clemson (6-0) – 98 points (Even)

Next Up: Syracuse

Miami (4-0) – 91 points (Even)

Next Up: Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech (5-1) – 83 points (Even)

Next Up: North Carolina, Oct. 21

NC State (5-1) – 76 points (Up 2)

Next Up: Pitt

Georgia Tech (3-1) – 71 points (Even)

Next Up: Miami

Louisville (4-2) – 61 points (Down 2)

Next Up: Boston College

Florida State (1-3) – 57 points (Even)

Next Up: Duke

Virginia (4-1) – 45 points (Up 3)

Next Up: North Carolina

Duke (4-2) – 42 points (Down 1)

Next Up: Florida State

Syracuse (3-3) – 36 points (Even)

Next Up: Clemson

Wake Forest (4-2) – 33 points (Down 2)

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Oct. 21

Boston College (2-4) – 19 points (Up 1)

Next Up: Louisville

Pitt (2-4) – 14 points (Down 1)

Next Up: NC State

North Carolina (1-5) – 9 points (Even)

Next Up: Virginia



printPrint