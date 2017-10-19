The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week seven results

NC State football moved into the top three of this week’s TPN power rankings after its 27-24 win against Pitt. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)

The behemoth that is Clemson football was knocked from its pedestal after a fourth-quarter field goal secured the 27-24 win for Syracuse.

That wasn’t the only change in rankings this week, though. Only five teams — with four of those being the bottom four teams — remained even, highlighting the massive change in the hierarchy.

Here’s The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings after the seventh week of play:

Miami (5-0) – 95 points (Up 1)

The No. 8 Hurricanes are the lone undefeated team in the ACC after eking out a 25-24 win over Georgia Tech Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Rosier completed a miracle pass on fourth-and-10 with 42 seconds remaining to set up the game-winning field goal. The Hurricanes take on giant-killer Syracuse at home Saturday, Oct. 21. –Brandon Glass, Staff writer

Next Up: Syracuse

Clemson (6-1) – 92 points (Down 1)

Clemson was finally dethroned by Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange. The Tigers suffered their first loss of both the season and ACC play because their stout defense was nowhere to be found. The Tigers’ college playoff hopes have dwindled a bit, but if they play mistake-free football for the remainder of the season, they may save their reputation. –Abbot Zuk, Staff writer

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Oct. 28

NC State (6-1) – 82 points (Up 1)

The No. 16 Wolfpack traveled to Heinz Field to devour an overmatched Pitt team Saturday. Junior running back Nyheim Hines dominated the Panthers’ defense, carrying the ball 16 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Wolfpack enter their bye week on a six-game win streak as one of the elite teams in the ACC. –Glass

Next Up: Notre Dame, Oct. 28

Virginia Tech (5-1) – 81 points (Down 1)

The No. 14 Hokies had the week off to recover while the rest of the ACC crumbled. Virginia Tech will face a hapless North Carolina team that’s looking to get its first conference win Saturday. –Glass

Next Up: North Carolina

Georgia Tech (3-2) – 69 points (Even)

Georgia Tech lost a 25-24 heartbreaker to No. 8 Miami Saturday, Oct. 14. The Yellow Jackets were forced to punt on four straight possessions and were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech will face Wake Forest — a team that’s lost two games in a row — Saturday. –Glass

Next Up: Wake Forest

Florida State (2-3) – 57 points (Up 1)

After coming into the season with playoff expectations, FSU is now hoping just to finish above .500. The Seminoles took down Duke 17-10 Saturday, bringing their record to 2-3. They look to carry that momentum into this week’s home matchup with the similarly underachieving Louisville Cardinals. –Trent Leonard, For The Pitt News

Next Up: Louisville

Virginia (5-1) – 54 points (Up 1)

The Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 20-14 Saturday, vaulting them to first place in the ACC Coastal with a 5-1 overall record. However, Virginia has yet to play a ranked opponent. That trend will continue this week when the Cavaliers host a mediocre Boston College squad. –Leonard

Next Up: Boston College

T-8. Louisville (4-3) – 49 points (Down 2)

The Cardinals’ disappointing season continued with a 45-42 loss Saturday against Boston College. The Cardinals will need their defense to show up if they have any hope of getting back in the win column against Florida State Saturday. –Glass

Next Up: Florida State

T-8. Syracuse (4-3) – 49 points (Up 1)

The Orange pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season thus far when they toppled Clemson Friday, Oct. 13. After losing to Middle Tennessee in week two, Syracuse has proven to be surprisingly competitive, falling to LSU and NC State by mere single digits before winning it last two games — both by a score of 27-24. The Orange will attempt to ruin another undefeated season when they travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes. –Leonard

Next Up: Miami

Duke (4-3) – 37 points (Down 1)

The Blue Devils dropped their third straight contest Saturday, 17-10, to Florida State, bringing their record to 4-3. There’s good news for Duke: they get to host a struggling Pitt team in this week’s matchup. The Blue Devils will look to take advantage of Pitt’s quarterback controversy as they attempt to avoid a four-game skid. –Leonard

Next Up: Pitt

Wake Forest (4-2) – 26 points (Even)

The Demon Deacons are coming off a much-needed bye week. Wake Forest lost its previous two games before the bye. However, Saturday’s showdown against Georgia Tech isn’t an ideal matchup for a team trying to snap a losing streak. –Glass

Next Up: Georgia Tech

Boston College (3-4) – 23 points (Even)

The Eagles and first-year running back AJ Dillon defeated the Cardinals in a 45-42 rout Saturday. Dillon shined with a whopping 39 carries for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Boston College will travel to Virginia Saturday to take on the Cavaliers. –Glass

Next Up: Virginia

Pitt (2-5) – 14 points (Even)

Pitt dropped its fifth loss — third to a top 25 team — this season. The switches at the quarterback position don’t do the Panthers any favors, but they’re going to need improvements at every position if they want to salvage the remainder of a dismal season. –Zuk

Next Up: Duke

North Carolina (1-6) – 7 points (Even)

The Tar Heels lost their fourth straight game of the season Saturday, this time in a 20-14 loss against a surprising Virginia Team. First-year running back Michael Carter was the lone bright spot, carrying the ball 13 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels will face No. 14 Virginia Tech Saturday, a team that’s fresh off a bye week. –Glass

Next Up: Virginia Tech



