TPN ACC power rankings, week eight results

With the ACC football regular season winding down, the top-ranked teams are holding steady. Miami maintained its claim of the top-ranked position as a result of its undefeated season, with Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech close behind with one loss each.

The middle of the group saw the most movement with Boston College gaining the most points and jumping up three spots. Pitt remained at the penultimate spot, with its slim victory over Duke preventing it from dropping.

Here are The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into week nine:

Miami (6-0) – 96 points (Even)

A close victory against Syracuse keeps Miami as the only undefeated team left in the ACC. Junior quarterback Malik Rosier — who has 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season — has aided the Hurricanes with stellar performances. Miami looks to improve its record to 7-0 against last place North Carolina Saturday. –Grant Burgman, Staff writer

Next Up: North Carolina

Clemson (6-1) – 93 points (Even)

Clemson’s bye week could not have come at a better time. Following junior quarterback Kelly Bryant’s ankle injury, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to Syracuse. Bryant had an extra week to recuperate from his injury and should be ready to go against Georgia Tech. Look for Bryant and the Clemson offense to continue their dedication to the run game despite Bryant’s injury. –Adin Link, Staff writer

Next Up: Georgia Tech

3.NC State (6-1) – 82 points (Even)

The No. 14 Wolfpack had the week off as they prepared to take on the No. 9 Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28. The game should be a measuring stick for NC State’s dominant defensive line as it takes on one of the better offensive lines in the country. The Wolfpack’s six-game win streak is on the line. –Brandon Glass, Staff writer

Next Up: Notre Dame

Virginia Tech (6-1) – 79 points (Even)

Putting on an impressive performance for homecoming, the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies blew out North Carolina 59-7 last week to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-1 ACC. Facing another ACC bottom-dweller this week, the Hokies play Duke before their showdown with No. 8 Miami in two weeks for the top spot in the ACC Coastal Division. –David Leftwich, Senior staff writer

Next Up: Duke

Georgia Tech (4-2) – 68 points (Even)

The Yellow Jackets’ rushing offense is currently ranked second in the nation with more than 370 yards per game. Their defense has only improved since the beginning of the season and now sits in the top 10 for total yards allowed. However, they’re going to have their work cut out for them against conference opponent Clemson this week. –Luke Baloga, For The Pitt News

Next Up: Clemson

Louisville (5-3) – 60 points (Up 2)

The Cardinals pulled out a close 31-28 win against a lowly Florida State team to get back in the win column. Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher attempted to ice Louisville redshirt sophomore kicker Blanton Creque to no avail as he nailed a 34-yard kick as time expired. The Cardinals will travel down to North Carolina to take on Wake Forest Saturday. –Glass

Next Up: Wake Forest

Syracuse (4-4) – 50 points (Up 1)

Syracuse came close to beating Miami over the weekend, but faltered against the Hurricanes’ great defense, losing 27-19. Junior quarterback Eric Dungey had a rough game against the Hurricanes, going 13-41 and throwing for only 137 yards and four interceptions. The Orange will have a bye this week, but will go to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State and will hope to keep the Seminoles winless at home. –Dominic Campbell, Staff writer

Next Up: Florida State, Nov. 4

Florida State (2-4) – 50 points (Down 2)

The combination of turnovers and the inability to stop junior quarterback Lamar Jackson was the reasons FSU lost to Louisville 31-28. The Seminoles will need to turn things around and beat Boston College this week if they still have hopes of playing in a bowl game. –Colin Martin, Staff writer

Next Up: Boston College

Boston College (4-4) – 38 points (Up 3)

Boston College showed its 45-42 victory over Louisville was no fluke, following up with a 41-10 demolition of Virginia Saturday. The win brought the Eagles to an even 4-4 record. They will look to continue their streak when they host an underachieving Florida State squad in this week’s matchup. –Trent Leonard, Staff Writer

Next Up: Florida State

Virginia (5-2) – 37 points (Down 3)

Virginia’s weekend home game resulted in a devastating 41-10 loss to Boston College. The upstart Cavaliers, which have had great defensive plays throughout the season, gave up more than 500 yards in this matchup and went down 24-0 to start the game. In the upcoming match against the Panthers, a win would give them a bowl game for the first time since 2011. –Campbell

Next Up: Pitt

Wake Forest (4-3) – 36 points (Even)

The early season magic the Demon Deacons had seems to be wearing off as they trudge through ACC play. Saturday’s loss at Georgia Tech was their third in a row, and now they have to prepare for another tough matchup against Louisville. –Burgman

Next Up: Louisville

Duke (4-4) – 18 points (Down 2)

Duke lost a 24-17 back-and-forth tilt to Pitt over the weekend. After starting the season 4-0, the Blue Devils have now dropped their last four games, bringing their record to 4-4. Their losing streak will likely continue this week as they travel to No. 13 Virginia Tech for a Saturday matchup. –Alex Lehmbeck, For The Pitt News

Next Up: Virginia Tech

Pitt (3-5) – 17 points (Even)

Pitt looked like it belonged on the same field as its opponent, picking up the Panthers’ first win in ACC play against the Duke Blue Devils. It seems as though Pitt has found a key player in junior running back Darrin Hall. If he continues putting up big numbers on the ground, Pitt may be able to salvage the remainder of a season many are ready to forget. –Abbot Zuk, Staff Writer

Next Up: Virginia

North Carolina (1-7) – 7 points (Even)

Carolina allowed No. 14 Virginia Tech to score on a fumble recovery, interception return and a punt return all in its 59-7 loss. A similar result is possible again this week when the Tar Heels face No. 8 Miami. –Martin

Next Up: Miami



printPrint