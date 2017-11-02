The Pitt News ACC power rankings, week nine results

Pitt’s 31-14 defeat over Virginia pushed the Panthers up one ranking, placing them in the 12th spot. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Senior Staff Photographer)

After the ninth week of ACC football play, only four teams held steady in their rankings. Clemson returned to first with its 24-10 defeat over Georgia Tech. Wake Forest saw the most upward movement, rising from 11th to seventh place.

Pitt’s 31-14 defeat over Virginia pushed the Panthers up one ranking, placing them in the 12th spot. North Carolina remains at the bottom, a result of its 1-8 record.

Here are The Pitt News’ ACC power rankings heading into week 10:

Clemson (7-1) – 96 points (Up 1)

Junior quarterback Kelly Bryant’s ankle injury looks to be a thing of the past as the Tigers rolled Georgia Tech 24-10. Bryant carried 12 times for 67 yards to lead Clemson in rushing. Clemson will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the No. 20 NC State Wolfpack. This is a big game for the Tigers as they look to strengthen their resumé with a win over a quality opponent. –Adin Link, Staff writer

Next Up: NC State

Miami (7-0) – 93 points (Down 1)

Miami may not always win convincingly, but they keep winning nonetheless. Saturday’s game against North Carolina was another close one. The Hurricanes once again benefited from a three-touchdown performance by redshirt junior quarterback Malik Rosier, though it was one of Rosier’s less accurate days, only going 16-38 on pass attempts. Miami hosts No. 13 Virginia Tech for its first game against a ranked opponent this season. –Grant Burgman, Staff writer

Next Up: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (7-1) – 81 points (Up 1)

The Hokies dominated Duke this weekend, 24-3, thanks to a strong defensive performance which held the Blue Devils to 183 yards of total offense. The win brings them to 7-1 (3-1 ACC), their only loss coming to No. 5 Clemson. Virginia Tech faces a tough matchup as they travel to play undefeated No. 10 Miami. –Alex Lehmbeck, For The Pitt News

Next Up: Miami

NC State (6-2) – 77 points (Down 1)

The No. 20 Wolfpack hung around for one half in South Bend, Indiana, but the No. 3 Fighting Irish proved too talented and scored 28 unanswered points on the way to its 35-14 victory. The schedule doesn’t get easier as the Wolfpack returns home Saturday to take on a motivated No. 4 Clemson team. –Brandon Glass, Staff writer

Next Up: Clemson

Georgia Tech (4-3) – 73 points (Even)

Georgia Tech’s triple-option offensive attack was held in check by pouring rain and slick conditions, resulting in a 24-10 loss at No. 6 Clemson. The Tigers’ defense held the Yellow Jackets’ fourth-ranked rushing attack to just 198 yards, down from its average of 347.9. The loss brought Georgia Tech to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. The team will look to get back on track Saturday when it travels to face in-conference foe Virginia. –Trent Leonard, Staff Writer

Next Up: Virginia

Syracuse (4-4) – 59 points (Up 1)

Syracuse is coming off a bye week after losing to the Miami Hurricanes 27-19. The Orange have had a decent season so far, including an impressive win against Clemson. Syracuse will go into Tallahassee to take on the struggling Florida State Seminoles. –Dominic Campbell, Staff writer

Next Up: Florida State

Wake Forest (5-3) – 48 points (Up 4)

Wake Forest, led by a monstrous four-touchdown day from redshirt freshman receiver Greg Dortch, picked up its first ACC win of the season against Louisville over the weekend. The Demon Deacons’ win against Louisville puts them one game away from bowl eligibility. –Burgman

Next Up: Notre Dame

Louisville (5-4) – 43 points (Down 2)

With a 42-32 loss to Wake Forest Saturday, the Cardinals have dropped three of their last four games. Former Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson was Louisville’s lone bright spot, leading the team in both passing and rushing in Saturday’s game. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for a crumpling Cardinals team. –Glass

Next Up: Virginia, Nov. 11

Boston College (5-4) – 41 points (Even)

Boston College pummeled Florida State, 35-3, in Friday’s game. The Eagles have been on an absolute tear lately, as the commanding victory marks their third in a row. Boston College has scored at least 35 points in each game during this streak, which will be put on hold due to this week’s bye. The Eagles will look to keep the momentum rolling when they host No. 20 NC State on Nov. 11. –Leonard

Next Up: NC State, Nov. 11

Virginia (5-3) – 40 points (Even)

Virginia suffered a 31-14 loss to the Panthers Saturday. The Cavaliers started the game terribly, going down 21-0 and missing four opportunities to convert on fourth down. Virginia is still waiting on the sixth win, which would get the team a bowl game for the first time since 2011. The Cavaliers will take on a dangerous Georgia Tech team at home to see if they can accomplish just that. –Campbell

Next Up: Georgia Tech

Florida State (2-5) – 32 points (Down 3)

The Seminoles’ woes continued Friday night when they lost to Boston College, 35-3 — their first loss to the Eagles since 2009. They will attempt a late season turnaround against Syracuse, a team coming off a bye week. –Colin Martin, Staff writer

Next Up: Syracuse

Pitt (4-5) – 27 points (Up 1)

Pitt finally put together back-to-back wins — its first since November 2016, in which the Panthers defeated third-ranked Clemson followed by Duke. Junior running back Darrin Hall had another stellar performance in the 31-14 win over Virginia. The Panthers have a bye week followed by a Thursday night matchup with the Tar Heels. -Abbot Zuk, Staff writer

Next Up: North Carolina, Nov. 9

Duke (4-5) – 18 points (Down 1)

Duke managed to put up only three points in a 24-3 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech Saturday. The loss marks the Blue Devils’ fifth straight, putting them in the basement of the ACC standings above only 1-8 North Carolina. Duke will have a week off and then returns to action Nov. 11 against Army. –Leonard

Next Up: Army, Nov. 11

North Carolina (1-8) – 7 points (Even)

The Tar Heels played well against a top-10 ranked Miami team, going as far as beating them in total yards, 428-415. Turnovers late in the game and red zone trouble was too much to overcome as they lost 24-19. North Carolina gets a bye this weekend, then travels to Pitt for a Thursday night game. –Martin

Next Up: Pitt, Nov. 9



