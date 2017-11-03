Pitt fires women’s soccer head coach Greg Miller

Women's soccer head coach Greg Miller will not return to the program. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Pitt head women’s soccer coach Greg Miller will not return next season after six years with the program, Pitt Athletics said Friday.

In a press release, Athletic Director Heather Lyke thanked Miller for his six years with the program and said she sees a brighter future for the team. Since her start at Pitt last spring, Lyke has hired three new coaches so far but this marks her first coaching change.

“I believe our program has tremendous potential,” Lyke said. “We anticipate strong interest in our head coaching position.”

Miller’s squad has struggled since joining the competitive ACC in 2013 — with an overall conference record of 7-45-1. Miller had an overall program record of 32-69-8 since joining the team in 2012.

Miller was only the third head of coach of the program, named head coach after spending 11 seasons at Ohio State in supportive coaching roles.

Lyke said a national search will start immediately for Miller’s replacement.



