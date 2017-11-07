Provost Patricia Beeson to step down, return to faculty

Provost Patricia Beeson will step down from her position in the fall of 2018. (Photo courtesy of the University of Pittsburgh)

Provost Patricia Beeson will be stepping down from her position in the fall of 2018, Pitt announced Tuesday.

Pitt currently has three deans who will also be stepping down at the same time as Beeson, leaving Pitt a multitude of leadership positions to fill by 2018.

Beeson will return to the Economics Department where she first began her career at the University. Beeson has lead Pitt’s academic affairs since she was hired as provost in 2010. In a press release, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher praised Beeson’s tenure, saying she helped enhance Pitt’s position as a “leading university.”

“From enhancing the caliber of our student body to championing key issues such as sustainability and diversity to bolstering professional development opportunities for faculty — [Beeson’s] role in shaping Pitt’s success has been nothing short of sweeping and transformative,” Gallagher said.

Beeson helped establish the University’s Innovation Institute in 2013 and the School of of Computing and Information, which opened this fall as the Pitt’ first new school since 1995. She also lead Pitt’s “Year of” programs — last year’s “Year of Diversity” and this year’s “Year of Healthy U.”

Recently, Beeson announced the University’s position against the graduate student unionization efforts — which angered some students and organizers.

Beeson came to Pitt in 1983 as a professor of economics after earning her PhD at the University of Oregon that same year. She went on to hold administrative roles at the university, including associate dean for undergraduate studies in the Dietrich School, vice provost for graduate studies and vice provost for graduate and undergraduate studies before being elected provost and senior vice chancellor in 2010 by the Board of Trustees.

The University will launch a national search for its next provost, Pitt said. Beeson will remain in her post for the duration of the 2017-18 academic year.



