Gallery: Pitt football falls to UNC, 34-31

John Hamilton
and
Christian Snyder
| TPN Staff
November 9, 2017

UNC receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams makes a one handed catch in the first half of the game. (Photo by Christian Snyder / Contributing Editor)

Head coach Pat Narduzzi emphatically gives instructions after a play. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Brian O’Neil lifts Maurice Ffrench after a touchdown, which was later called back after review. (John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Ffrench runs toward the endzone. (John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Quarterback Ben DiNucci is pushed out of bounds on a scramble. (John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Running back Darrin Hall breaks a tackle in the first half. (John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

(John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith Schuster and James Conner threw pam pams with Pitt cheerleaders. (Photo by Christian Snyder / Contributing Editor)

Steelers James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster join the Panther Pitt in the first half. (John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

UNC running back Jordon Brown streaks down the sideline late in the fourth quarter. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

UNC receiver Dazz Newsome narrowly misses a catch. (Photo by Christian Snyder / Contributing Editor)

(Photo by Christian Snyder / Contributing Editor)

Narduzzi gestures after he thought the refs should’ve called pass interference late in the fourth quarter. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)



