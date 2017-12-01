Cartoon: December 1, 2017

printPrint
“Friday Fly” is a recurring column dedicated to a fly on the wall’s perspective on campus spots and daily life here at Pitt. This is the third installment. As the flow of students through the William Pitt Union basement slows and shadows lengthen, the bright blue Nordy’s sign beckons students for a night of fun […]
To bring down Harvey Weinstein, it took the accounts of thirteen women. It took five to bring down Louis C.K. And yesterday, it took just one woman’s account of sexual misconduct to bring down ex-NBC “Today” host Matt Lauer. After The New York Times released the story, NBC took swift action, firing Lauer just a […]
Close
4