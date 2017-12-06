Narduzzi signs 7-year contract extension

Pat Narduzzi signed a seven-year contract extension, Athletic Director Heather Lyke announced Wednesday, keeping Pitt’s football head coach around until at least 2024.

Pitt is coming off a relatively disappointing season in which the Panthers finished with a 5-7 record and were ineligible for a bowl game. Narduzzi has posted a 21-17 record in his three-year tenure at Pitt, with wins over the No. 2 in the country in each of the last two years.

In a press release, Lyke said Pitt is committed to working with Narduzzi and his staff to build a national-caliber football team.

“We’re thrilled Pat Narduzzi is our head football coach,” Lyke said. “We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally.”

Thanks to @Pitt_LykeAD and @PittChancellor for the support. And thank you to our players, staff, and Panther Nation- excited about what we are building TOGETHER! 👍🏼 #HailAsOne #H2P pic.twitter.com/0igEZmf48S — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 6, 2017

Done! Honored to work with @CoachDuzzPittFB and the entire football coaching staff! #YouWinWithPeople pic.twitter.com/0aI3xgqPu7 — Heather Lyke (@Pitt_LykeAD) December 6, 2017

Pitt’s tax documents show Narduzzi earned $1,768,841 in the 2016 fiscal year, the second highest salary at the University. Pitt did not release salary details for the contract extension.

Prior to coaching at Pitt, Narduzzi served at Michigan State as defensive coordinator. In 2014, he accepted the position as the Panthers head coach.

“When I initially accepted this head coaching position at Pitt three years ago this month, I said we could achieve great things if we were all moving in the same direction,” Narduzzi said. “We are really enthusiastic about the team we have coming back for 2018.”



printPrint