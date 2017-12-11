Whitehead announces entry into NFL Draft

Pitt football has lost yet another member of the squad to the NFL, as junior defensive back Jordan Whitehead declares for the 2018 draft.

The Aliquippa native and former WPIAL player made his announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

“After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to begin preparing for the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” he wrote. “It has been an honor and a privilege to play for this university, Coach Narduzzi, and this coaching staff for the past three years.”

Blessed and thankful. H2P pic.twitter.com/YtpEMnuQy7 — jordan whitehead (@jwhite_333) December 11, 2017

This follows an announcement last week by Pitt junior wide receiver and return specialist Quadree Henderson, who is also entering the draft. Sophomore running back Chawntez Moss also announced departure from the team last week.

Yessir 💰❗️ Lets get it bro… https://t.co/4HBgHxtdmW — Quadree Henderson (@DreeHenderson) December 11, 2017

Whitehead is finishing at Pitt with 234 tackles in his 31-game college career. He earned freshman All-American honors and was named ACC defensive rookie of the year in his first season. He missed two games due to injury and missed another for unknown reasons in his sophomore season, but still earned second team all-ACC honors.

This season he saw less playing time, after being suspended for the first three games by head coach Pat Narduzzi for undisclosed disciplinary reasons. Even with the missed games, he was third on the team in tackles.



