Life science buildings evacuated after small explosion

Firefighters leave the Life Sciences Annex after a small explosion occurred at at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Paramedics evaluated one student for eye irritation after a small explosion in a life science lab Wednesday afternoon led to a precautionary evacuation.

According to a statement from the University, the explosion occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Life Sciences Annex — a section of the Clapp, Langley and Crawford Hall complex. A flame hood — designed to limit exposure to toxic materials — contained the explosion. Only one student needed medical attention, the statement said.

The buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and mostly reopened at around 3:30. The first floor of the annex is still closed for cleanup.

At least four fire trucks and three hazmat vehicles from Pittsburgh Fire Department were on scene.

