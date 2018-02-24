Gallery: No. 1 Virginia hands Pitt 17th straight loss

Fans wear paper bags over their head as they watch Pitt lose its 17th straight game. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

While the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers secured their 3rd outright ACC regular-season title in the last five years on Saturday afternoon, the Panthers also continued to make history books — extending their losing record streak to 17 in a loss against the best team in the nation.

Despite low attendance this season, the Oakland Zoo was nearly full and fans filled the lower level of the Petersen Events Center to watch Pitt (8-22 overall, 0-17 ACC) fall to Virginia (27-2 overall, 16-1 ACC), 66-37, in one-sided affair.