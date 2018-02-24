Gallery: No. 1 Virginia hands Pitt 17th straight loss

While the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers secured their 3rd outright ACC regular-season title in the last five years on Saturday afternoon, the Panthers also continued to make history books — extending their losing record streak to 17 in a loss against the best team in the nation.
Despite low attendance this season, the Oakland Zoo was nearly full and fans filled the lower level of the Petersen Events Center to watch Pitt (8-22 overall, 0-17 ACC) fall to Virginia (27-2 overall, 16-1 ACC), 66-37, in one-sided affair.
Jonathan Milligan is blocked by Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite in the second half. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Marcus Carr shot 0-5 and finished with just one point. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Players help up Marcus Carr after he was fouled on a shot. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Pitt’s coaching staff on the bench. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Head coach Kevin Stallings walks off the court after Pitt scored seven points in the first half. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Shamiel Stevenson, who finished with 2 points, goes up for a contested layup. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Roc “tries” to bribe a ref. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Stallings reacts after a mistake on offense. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Chants of “Fire Stallings” could be heard periodically throughout the game. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Parker Stewart lead Pitt with 12 points. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Jonathan Milligan drives in the second half. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
