Though some Pitt runners brought home personal bests from the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Clemson, South Carolina, the men’s and women’s teams both struggled overall.

Senior Desiree Garland made program history Saturday, earning Pitt’s first-ever ACC women’s indoor track and field gold medal.

Clocking in at 53.16 seconds in the 400m dash, Garland also earned herself a spot on the All-ACC women’s indoor first team, becoming the first Panther to do so. Her win marked the fourth overall ACC indoor title in program history and the third ACC indoor individual championship.

As a team, the Pitt women placed 12th out of 14 in the meet, tying their highest point total since joining the ACC in 2013 with 26. Junior Miranda Salvo contributed with a personal best 4:46:08 in the women’s mile, placing sixth and earning All-ACC second team honors for the first time in her career.

The men’s team didn’t fare well either, placing last overall with nine points. First years Jabari Michael-Khensu and Ade Jones-Roundtree placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in the men’s 200m dash. Michael-Khensu finished in 21.10 seconds, good enough to earn All-ACC second team honors for the first time in his short career.

The Panthers currently await results from the weekend’s action around the country to find out if they qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Pitt’s outdoor season begins March 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 49er Classic.



