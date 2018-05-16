Peter’s Pub announces upcoming closing

Peter’s Pub, a staple of the Oakland bar scene, will close its doors at the end of the month after 44 years of business.

The popular bar on Oakland Avenue announced its upcoming closing on its Facebook page in a post Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with heavy hearts, and tears in our eyes, that we announce our retirement,” the post said. “The Leventis family and staff would like to thank you for all the years of love and support.”

Alum, Past and Present Employees, Customers, and Friends, It is with heavy hearts, and tears in our eyes, that we… Posted by Peter's Pub on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Peter’s will have a farewell sale on Friday, May 25, to send off the bar. Food and drinks will both be half off throughout the day.

Do you have any favorite memories of Peter’s Pub? We’re bidding farewell to Peter’s in next week’s paper and we’re looking for your wildest stories from the past 44 years. Shoot us an email at news@pittnews.com.



printPrint