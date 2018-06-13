Pittsburgh Pride 2018: EQT, People’s Pride and PrideFest

Two Starbucks employees hold hands while marching in EQT’s pride parade Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Dylan Dickerson, Mr. Pittsburgh Pride Drag King of 2018, stands on the bed of a pickup truck during EQT’s pride parade. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A member of Steel City Sisters, Pittsburgh’s chapter of a queer nun organization called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, dons colorful makeup and elaborate nails while marching in EQT’s pride parade. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Two members of Arcade Comedy Theater dance during EQT’s pride parade Sunday. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A Walmart employee takes a break from marching in EQT’s pride parade to pet Fred, a 4-month old corgi wearing a rainbow bandana. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A group of Walmart employees march behind a company truck as it makes its way through EQT’s pride parade, which has been criticized as being too centered around corporations. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Two marchers hold a sign advocating for trans women’s rights at the People’s Pride parade, an alternative march created to uplift marginalized groups within the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
Dancers from Pittsburgh Samba, a dance group that celebrates Brazilian culture, perform in the People’s Pride parade Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
A pickup truck displaying One PA signs leads a crowd of People’s Pride marchers Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
University of Pittsburgh faculty unionizers make an appearance at the People’s Pride parade. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
A performance group called Dancing Soldiers, marches in the People’s Pride parade Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
SisTers PGH, a shelter focused on transition programs for trans and nonbinary people, hosted People’s Pride as a way to shift attention to marginalized groups within the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Jon Kunitsky | Staff Photographer)
A PrideFest attendee plays percussion among a crowd of people Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Anne Amundson | Staff Photographer)
A PrideFest attendee holds a rainbow-striped American flag that reads, “We the people means everyone.” (Photo by Anne Amundson | Staff Photographer)
A couple kisses in front of religious protesters during PrideFest Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Anne Amundson | Staff Photographer)
Taylor Jones shows the middle finger to religious demonstrators at PrideFest Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Anne Amundson | Staff Photographer)
